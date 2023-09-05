WATCH: Tbo Touches’ hilarious morning ‘karate’ routine goes viral

Wearing his wife’s wig, media personality Tbo Touch was the butt of jokes after he shared a video of him doing some karate moves in his pyjamas and slippers.

Just after hosting a successful choir audition for the Replenishment Concert, Tbo Touch took to Instagram to share a funny video of himself rocking a wig, claiming to be doing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s morning routine.

However, a number of commenters quipped more about the wig that Touch wore than just the video itself. Feather Awards founder Thami Dish tagged Tbo Touch’s wife, Nandi Molefe, in his comment saying, “please make sure he puts on your wigs properly. Thank you”.

DJ Fresh joked that the video was a Jackie Chan drunken master Challenge.

Replenishment auditions

On Sunday Tbo Touch hosted hopeful vocalists, who want to be part of the Replenishment Concert choir at Joburg Theatre.

“We have 20 amazing vocalist from all over the country. Please pray for us, forming this ensemble has always been my dream. Behold God is doing a new thing and Replenishment Concert is a paradigm shift movement,” said the media personality whose real name is Thabo Molefe.

Dubbed the “Coachella of Gospel”, the concert will take place on 30 September 2023 at SuperSport Park, in Centurion. A slew of gospel acts are set to bless the audience with their worship songs. This will be the second edition in the history of the one-day event.

Artists such as Ayanda Ntanzi, Betusile Mcinga, and Dumi Mkokstad and Hlengiwe Mhlaba are among the long list of singers on the bill.

Actress Mmatema Gavu will be the MC at the event. “Being called again to host an event of such calibre is such an honour. I can’t wait to worship with everyone that’ll be present at the event,” she said.

The concert announced Touch’s employer Metro FM as their media partner while Drip Footwear is the official sponsor of the Replenishment Concert.

“The Drip Footwear partnership signifies their commitment to uplifting local talent and promoting artistic expression. Through this collaboration, selected artists will receive personalised footwear and apparel, enabling them to showcase their unique styles and further connect with the audience,” a statement read.

