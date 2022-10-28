Johannesburg Pride march still on despite threats of terrorist attack

Kgomotso Phooko

The Johannesburg Pride march is set to go ahead with its 33rd celebration on Saturday, despite threats of a possible terrorist attack that could take place in Sandton on the same day.

On Wednesday, the US Embassy issued a warning saying they received information of a potential terrorist attack, said to be targeting large gatherings at an unspecified location in Johannesburg.

“We are confident that the 33rd Johannesburg Pride march and Pride of Africa celebrations can go ahead as planned thanks to our team, private security, the private security of Sandton precinct and the authorities,” said Johannesburg Pride in a statement on Thursday.

Johannesburg Pride not ‘directly targeted’

After consulting with authorities for hours, the organisers of Johannesburg Pride said the annual march is still going ahead, citing that the event has not been directly targeted.

“We have consulted with various entities and at this point, postponing pride is hard, proceeding is hard and deciding whether to attend or not is a hard decision.”

The organisation said it was of utmost importance for them to proceed with the march, and to take to the streets to show a united community.

They said the terrorist attack threat has however created an opportunity for homophobes to hurl homophobic comments directed at the pride.

“We will not be subjected to any threats based on sexual orientation and gender identity. This is precisely why we take to the streets and march.”

Possible terrorist attack in Sandton

The embassy’s warning sparked security fears, especially with the pride march being the most anticipated event for the LGBTIQA+ community.

The annual event was paused for two years due to Covid-19.

The US Embassy advised people to avoid crowds or large gatherings in the Sandton area over the weekend, as the threat did not specify the targets or the time the attack might take place.

Sandton City on security measures

On Wednesday, Sandton City said they acknowledged the information from the US embassy, and assured the safety of people are of paramount importance.

“In partnership with the authorities, we are actively monitoring the situation and have appropriate security measures in place in and around Sandton City, which includes Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and the Sandton Convention Centre,” said the city in a statement.

They said malls and shopping centres are currently operating as normal.

