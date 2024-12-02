Celebs And Viral

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

2 Dec 2024

First Miss World winner Kiki Håkansson dies

Kiki was crowned Miss World in 1951, in London.

Miss World

Swedish model and former Miss World, Kiki Håkansson. Picture: Instagram/@ missworld

Swedish model Kiki Håkansson, the first-ever winner of the Miss World beauty pageant, has died at the age of 95.

Håkansson made history in 1951 when she became the inaugural titleholder of the prestigious competition.

According to a statement released by the Miss World organisation a few days ago, Håkansson passed away in her sleep last month.

“Kiki passed away peacefully on Monday, 4 November, at her home in California, and according to her children, she went peacefully, comfortably, and was well taken care of,” the statement read.

Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, Julia Morley, shared her condolences to Håkansson’s family and friends.

“We are sending our love and offering our prayers at this difficult time. Kiki was a true pioneer, and it was therefore fitting that she would have her place in history as the first ‘Miss World.’

“We will continue, through eternity, to celebrate the memory of the first-ever Miss World, Kerstin (Kiki) Håkansson, who is forever in our hearts.”

Miss World to crown 72nd queen

The beauty pageant, which has been running for decades, will crown the 72nd queen next year.

In March this year, Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

