From ghost-hunters to dildo designers: Schalk Bezuidenhout on exploring world’s strangest jobs in new comedy docuseries

The comedian is also gearing up for his comedy show world tour in 2025

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout has taken on a new role as the host of The World’s Strangest Jobs, an eight-part comedy docuseries now streaming on Prime Video.

Produced by Mannequin Pictures, the series follows Bezuidenhout as he ventures across the globe to uncover some of the most unusual professions, from pet detectives in New York to rental boyfriends in Tokyo.

Speaking to The Citizen, Bezuidenhout said the docuseries aims to change people’s perspectives about certain jobs while keeping them glued to their screens.

“The people doing these jobs aren’t weird or freaks—they’re just professionals, like accountants, lawyers, or teachers.

“But above all, the goal is to entertain. We want viewers to enjoy themselves, learn about these unique jobs, and have a good laugh.”

ALSO READ: Schalk Bezuidenhout’s divorce shocker – Fans call ‘fake news’ on Insta Q&A

‘World’s Strangest Jobs’

While it was exciting for Bezuidenhout and the crew to travel around the world, he admitted that the globe-trotting adventure came with its own set of challenges.

“The best part about filming was seeing the world. But shooting overseas is a different ballgame compared to South Africa. In places like Germany, you can’t just stop the van anywhere and start filming, and in Japan, the language barrier made things tricky.

“Everything takes longer—there’s no such thing as just whipping out a camera and shooting,” Bezuidenhout said.

Out of all the jobs he encountered, he found the rented boyfriend role particularly strange.

“The rental boyfriend job in Japan was something I didn’t even know existed. I also found ghost-hunting and dildo designing pretty strange.

“But at the end of the day, a job is a job. Anything can be a job if you’re making money and paying your bills with it.

“We’re living in a world where the sky is the limit. You don’t have to follow traditional career paths anymore,” he said.

Schalk Bezuidenhout world tour

Bezuidenhout is gearing up for his comedy show world tour, set to kick off next year.

This December, he will be busy with his show, Schalk Bezuidenhout’s KRISMIS BONANZA, in Cape Town.

“In December, I’ll be doing live shows in Cape Town, and tickets are available on my website. Next year, I’ll be touring my new show locally and internationally.

“I am going back to Australia and New Zealand in March and April and all the details will be on my social media platforms and website,” he said.

NOW READ: Lebo M says there’s nothing to celebrate about what government has done for the creative industry in 30 years of democracy