Riverlea primary school learners die in two separate incidents

A Grade 7 learner was shot, and a Grade 4 learner died after allegedly consuming contaminated biscuits.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) is in mourning again after two learners from Wilhelmina Hoskins Primary School in Riverlea passed away.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane confirmed that a boy in Grade 7 died on Saturday and another boy in Grade 4 died on Monday.

“Indeed, we are saddened by these deaths and wish to convey our condolences to the families and the school community during this difficult time,” said MEC Chiloane.

Wilhelmina Hoskins Primary School learners die

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said unknown suspects allegedly shot at a Grade 7 boy at his parents’ home, according to available information.

In the second incident, the Grade 4 boy became sick on Monday after he allegedly consumed biscuits from a local spaza shop.

ALSO READ: Another child dies in Soweto after eating snacks from spaza shop

“Accordingly, emergency services were called to provide medical assistance to the Grade 4 learner. However, he was declared deceased while receiving medical treatment at home,” Mabona said.

The department confirmed that the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding these sad incidents.

Counselling

The GDE’s Psycho-Social Support Unit will dispatch a team to the school community on Tuesday to provide counselling.

The tragic death of the Grade 4 boy to food-borne illnesses comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave spaza shops a 21-day deadline to legally register their businesses with their respective municipalities.

Allegedly contaminated snacks from tuck shops and exposure to pesticides have killed over 20 children and sickened hundreds more across the country in recent months.

ALSO READ: Tuckshop open: Gauteng Education allows food sales within schools

On Sunday, Ramaphosa cautioned South Africans against registering spaza shops on behalf of foreign nationals.

He emphasised the importance of working within legal frameworks to address potential irregularities in business registrations.

Ramaphosa warns citizens against registering spaza shops for foreigners

Speaking at an ANC event in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, Ramaphosa highlighted concerns about fraudulent registration practices.

“We’ve now realised that there is some crookery that is going on, where people are using other people to register when they themselves are not registrable,” the president said.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane