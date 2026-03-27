Cheating death to new music: Makhadzi channels pain into BIG30C album

Fresh from hospital recovery, music queen Makhadzi throws herself into work for emotional milestone album.

South African hitmaker Makhadzi is stepping into a defining new chapter with the upcoming release of her personal project, MAKHADZI BIG30 Episode 1. The album is set to release on Monday, 30 March.

Just days after leaving the hospital and still processing a frightening brush with death, the energetic performer has returned straight to work.

She has immersed herself in studio sessions and creative planning. She is preparing to mark one of the biggest milestones of her life.

For Makhadzi, turning 30 is more than a celebration. It is a moment loaded with reflection, gratitude and a renewed sense of urgency.

Her journey from performing on the streets of Limpopo to commanding major festival stages across Africa has been anything but conventional.

With little support in her early years, she built her name through persistence and self-belief and an unbreakable connection to her roots.

The new project offers a raw look into that evolution.

Across its tracks, she opens up about struggle and the lessons that have shaped her as both an artist and a woman navigating fame.

Listeners can expect her signature high-energy sound, combined with layered storytelling that feels more grounded and introspective than previous releases.

ALSO READ: ‘A great loss for the music industry’: Tributes pour in for Durban DJ Boonu

The emotional weight behind the album has been intensified by her recent accident. The incident left fans shaken and sparked widespread concern on social media.

Surviving the ordeal has profoundly shifted her outlook.

Instead of slowing down, she has channelled the experience into motivation. She pushes herself creatively while embracing the vulnerability that comes with acknowledging how fragile life can be.

“This album is my heart,” she says. “Turning 30 made me realise how far I have come from nothing to something. I have faced pain and challenges and moments where I almost lost my life. But I am still here, and that means God is not done with me yet.”

Collaborations on the project reflect her wide musical reach.

She links up with Murumba Pitch, producer Mr Brown, Mduduzi, and soulful vocalist Donald, among others.

Songs such as Nyatsi, Mabozaa, Tshiketee, and Where Have Been are expected to blend dancefloor appeal with reflective themes. Meanwhile, a bonus track titled Mujelele closes the chapter on an uplifting note.

More than just another release, BIG30 positions Makhadzi at a turning point.

It signals growth, survival, and a determination to shape her legacy on her own terms.

For fans who have watched her rise from a rural dreamer to continental star, this moment feels less like a celebration and more like a powerful reset.