‘It is a moment of gratitude, remembrance, and surrender’: Relebogile Mabotja on her Easter single ‘Mmamagoai’s Prayer’

The track is a medley of gospel songs and hymns.

TV personality and singer Relebogile Mabotja has released a new single titled Mmamagoai’s Prayer for Easter.

The track is a medley of gospel songs and hymns.

The former Rhythm City actress said it was inspired by her late grandmother.

“Mmamogoai’s Prayer is a sacred tribute to my late grandmother and the spiritual foundation she instilled in me,” she said.

“The song weaves together hymns and gospel melodies that shaped my earliest musical memories, honouring our shared love for faith and song. It is a moment of gratitude, remembrance, and surrender, acknowledging the role of God, ancestry, and prayer in my life and journey,” she added.

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Faith and upbringing

Mabotja added that the song reflects how she grew up and the role of faith in her life.

“This project is incredibly close to my heart because it takes me back to where my love for music truly began. The church has always been more than a place of worship for me; it is where family, faith and music meet in the most meaningful way,” she said.

“Recording this medley felt like sitting with her again, honouring her spirit and everything she passed down to me. It is a reminder that music carries memory, and that those we love never really leave us.”

Mabotja began her music career at the age of five.

She performed in choirs, barbershop groups and stage productions. She later represented her province and country in music competitions.

She has also worked as a judge and music director on shows including Idols South Africa, Clash of the Choirs and the National Eisteddfod.

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