Kanye West drops track featuring daughter and Diddy, sparks legal feud with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's latest track has ignited controversy for featuring his daughter, North West, alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, released a new track on Saturday titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.

The song features his daughter North West, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Combs’ son Christian “King” Combs, and newcomer Jasmine Williams.

The release has sparked significant controversy, particularly concerning North West’s involvement and Diddy’s current legal issues.

West’s new track features Comb’s jail call amidst federal trial

The track, which West released on X, opens with a recorded phone conversation between West, 47, and a man believed to be Diddy, who is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial on federal charges.

In the call, Diddy expresses gratitude towards West for supporting his children during his legal troubles.

According to Sky News, Combs pleaded not guilty to a three-count indictment charging him with using his business empire, including record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to transport male and female sex workers across state lines to take part in recorded sexual performances called “freak offs”. He was arrested in September 2024 and has been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Listen to the track here:

LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE



YE KANYE WEST

PUFF DADDY feat.

KING COMBS (PUFF Son)

NORTH WEST

JASMINE WILLIAMS (new Yeezy artist from Chicago)



NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/CAQycwkACz — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 15, 2025

Legal disputes and family tensions

Including North West has led to a legal dispute between West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. North can be heard rapping among other lyrics: “When you see me shining, then you see the light.” Christian Combs also contributes a verse.

The situation escalated with a heated text message exchange between the former couple.

Kardashian, 44, reportedly attempted to block the song’s release, concerned about their daughter’s involvement and the potential implications.

According to TMZ, Kardashian filed a cease and desist order and sought emergency mediation, but West proceeded with the release.

West shared now-deleted screenshots of a text conversation between himself and North’s mother who told West that she had trademarked their eldest child’s name to stop the song from being released.

According to the outlet, West texted his ex-wife, “I’m never speaking with you again. “

“I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop,” Kardashian, 44, continued. “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!”

The outlet reported that Kardashian also claimed that she and West agreed to trademark all their children’s names when they were born “so no one else would [use] them.”

Public reaction and implications

The public’s response to the track has been mixed. Some fans praised the song’s composition, while others criticised West for involving his daughter in a project linked to Diddy.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with debates over the implications of North’s participation:

@musicjunkie247: “Why is Kanye letting his daughter be on a track associated with Diddy? This is just messy and weird.”

@rapculturehub: “North sounds great on the track, but the Diddy connection makes this feel shady. Ye really doesn’t care about the optics.”

However, some Ye fans have defended the song’s release:

@ye4life: “The media is making a big deal out of nothing. The song is fire, and North’s voice is beautiful. Stop the hate.”

@Tronhjem: “North’s verse on ‘Lonely Roads’ is fire – Yeezy magic shines through! Can’t wait for more.”‘

