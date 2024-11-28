From politics to influencing: Busisiwe Mkhwebane shares self-care tips

Mkhwebane's video has garnered over 70,000 views on TikTok.

When politics don’t pay off, it seems becoming an influencer might be the next best option—and in some cases, it pays even better.

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has added a new title to her CV, now doubling as an influencer, embracing her creative side with content focused on health and wellness.

In a video shared on her Instagram account last month, the new member of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party shared self-care tips, crediting her glowing skin and healthy lifestyle to aloe-based products.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, garnering over 70,000 views on what appears to be her TikTok account—or possibly a parody.

“In case you’ve been wondering how I keep fit and have no sickness or diseases, I enjoy my aloe jelly in the morning. I use aloe heat before I exercise.

“This is very smooth; you don’t even have to rub it in—you just apply it. I also use aloe gel in case I have a rash or mosquito bites. I use Forever tooth gel for my teeth; it has no chloride or preservatives,” she said.

Mkhwebane also encouraged her followers, who are interested in the products, to private message her.

“I am a businesswoman, I make an extra income. If you’re interested, inbox me,” she added.

This venture comes shortly after Mkhwebane left the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for the MK party.

With so much uncertainty in politics, is the former Public Protector carving out a new way to make ends meet?

