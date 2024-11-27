Joburg Film Festival’s 2025 theme embraces Joburg’s identity as the City of Gold [VIDEO]

The festival is set to take place from 11 – 16 March 2025.

The Joburg Film Festival announced ‘The Golden Thread’ as the theme for the seventh edition of the festival set for March 2025. Picture: Artie Photography Artie Ng/Getty Images

The Joburg Film Festival (JFF) on Tuesday announced ‘The Golden Thread’ as its theme for the seventh edition of the festival set for March 2025.

The theme embraces Joburg’s identity as the “City of Gold”, with stories serving as the most precious treasures that illuminate the lives of its residents and reflect the collective wisdom of diverse global communities.

“It represents the unbreakable link that storytelling forms between individuals, communities and cultures,” averred JFF founder, Tim Mangwedi.

The festival brings together filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences from across the globe to share their experiences and forge connections through the universal language of cinema.

This year’s theme focused on inspiring storytellers who captivate audiences across the globe, while further celebrating legends in film.

Guided by South Africa’s 30th anniversary of democracy this year, the 2024 theme was reflective and looked ahead.

Selected Films

Mangwedi said through their selection of films, the JFF aim to show how stories, much like threads, interlace to create a larger tapestry of shared human experience.

The seventh edition of the JFF will feature more than 60 local, African and international curated titles, including fiction and documentary feature-length films and shorts, with several notable world premieres already confirmed.

“This is a celebration of connectivity, of learning from one another, and of recognising the meaningful impact our stories can have on the world.”

One of the local films that will be screened at the festival is Sebata, a dark South African detective thriller directed by Norman Maake.

Timmy the Kid, directed by Gray Hofmeyr is another local film that will be shown at the JFF.

Broadcaster MultiChoice is a partner of the festival and its CEO of General Entertainment Nomsa Philiso echoed Mangwedi in saying the JFF is a celebration of the stories that bring people together.

“JFF remains committed to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and the celebration of universal human stories,” she said.

In addition to the film programme, the festival will feature an industry programme in Joburg Xchange (JBX), incorporating JBX Business (market), JBX Talks and JBX Youth.

