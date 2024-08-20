‘Let’s make magic’: Gayton accepts David Kau’s apology

The minister was satisfied with Kau's apology.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie on Tuesday responded to comedian David Kau’s apology.

“Thanks for apologising, I have the utmost love and respect for you and your craft.

“I’m excited about the changes that we will bring about with the help of people like you who have passion and compassion for comedians.

“Apology accepted wholeheartedly. Let’s make magic,” McKenzie said on social media.

‘Please accept my apology’ – Kau

Kau’s apology came after his recent rant over the lack of recognition and support for comedians.

The comedian made the remarks on X, where he sarcastically scrutinised McKenzie’s eagerness to engage with stand-up comedians.

After being lambasted by netizens, Kau acknowledged that he could have used a “better approach” and “follow the right channels”.

“I did not mean to insinuate or give the wrong and negative impression about your role that my tweet has created.

“The proof of the work you have done in such a short space of time is there for people to see.

“Whatever issues we may have in the comedy industry can wait as there are more pressing issues and we trust that you will do your best to support all of Arts and Culture.

“I’m embarrassed to have caused you such unnecessary negativity. Please accept my apology,” Kau’s apology read on an X post.

Dear Minister @GaytonMcK

I apologize unreservedly to you.

I could have and should have used a better approach to bring whatever issues the Comedy industry is facing and follow the right channels.



I did not mean to insinuate or give the wrong and negative impression about… August 20, 2024

Ingenious apology?

While many, including Gayton, accepted the comedian’s apology, some were not satisfied.

They said the apology was ingenious and laced with sarcasm and emotional blackmail.

“Whatever issues we may have in the comedy industry can wait as there are more pressing issues and we trust that you will do your best to support all of Arts and Culture’, this part is unnecessary tbh” one user said.

“Like, right now I’m not sure if this is a joke or what,” another user added.

So unnecessary. This shows that the apology is not genuine. — Apeeweh (@apiwe_geza) August 20, 2024

My self and lord Gayton we were about to accept your apology until we read that "Whatever issues we have in the comedy industry can wait as there are more pressing issues" paragraph …. Underneath emotional blackmail there. — Collen (@Collen_KM) August 20, 2024