Daily news update: The Boks do a double in Australia, Bonginkosi Khanyile arrested and more

In today’s news update, despite making 10 changes to their starting team from last week, the Boks beat the Wallabies...

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Marco van Staden of the Springboks in action during The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Optus Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

In today’s news update, despite making 10 changes to their starting team from last week, the Boks beat the Wallabies again this as former MK party uMkhonto weSizwe Youth League (MKYL) party National Coordinator Bonginkosi Khanyile has been arrested over his remarks ahead of May’s elections.

In other news a We Buy Cars’ advert was cleared was after being accused of being derogatory and carrying negative stereotypes of Afrikaans-speaking people.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

News Today: 18 August 2024

Boks go back to back in Australia with 30-12 win in Perth

Aphelele Fassi in action for the Boks against the Wallabies in Perth. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

The second Rugby Championship Test between Australia and South Africa in Perth on Saturday ended with a 30-12 win by the world champions.

They followed up last week’s 33-7 win in Brisbane with another strong performance in wet conditions to kick start their campaign with two wins and 10 log points.

The Boks will now have some time off before turning their attention to two home Tests against the All Blacks.

Continue reading here

Bonginkosi Khanyile arrested for ‘conspiracy to commit public violence’

Former MK party uMkhonto weSizwe Youth League (MKYL) party National Coordinator Bonginkosi Khanyile has been arrested over his remarks ahead of May’s elections.

Bonginkosi Khanyile. Picture: Gallo Images

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that KwaZulu-Natal Crime Against The State officer arrested Khanyile on Friday for contravening the riotous assemblies Act. He was also charged with conspiracy to commit public violence.

Continue reading here

Stellies off to a flyer in Confed Cup opener

Sibusiso Dlamin (GK) of Nsingizini Hotspurs FC sends Bradley Mojela of Stellenbosch FC flying, resulting in a penalty kick during their Caf Confederation Cup clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC got off to a fantastic start in their first foray into continental competition on Saturday, winning 3-0 ‘away’ to Swaziland’s Nsingizini Hotspurs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Both legs of this Caf Confederations Cup first round qualifier are being played at the same stadium, with the Swazi side not have a stadium that meets Caf requirments for continental club football.

Continue reading here

We Buy Cars’ advert doesn’t contain ‘derogatory stereotypes’ towards Afrikaans-speakers

Picture: iStock

The Directorate of the Advertising Regulatory Board has cleared a We Buy Cars’ advert after it was accused of being derogatory and carrying negative stereotypes of Afrikaans-speaking people.

The board received a complaint that the advert on DStv’s KykNet channel discriminated and insulted Afrikaans-speaking people.

“The Complainant submitted that the reference to Afrikaans-speaking people having dirty feet is derogatory, discriminatory and insulting, and should be reported to the Human Rights Commission.”

Continue reading here

Western Cape minister applauds arrest in Deveney Nel murder case

The suspect in Deveney Nel’s murder was arrested on Friday night after an extensive investigation by members of the South African Police Services’ (SAPS) Serious and Violent Crimes Unit. Picture: Facebook/Hoërskool Overberg

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, has welcomed the arrest of a suspect for the murder of 16-year-old Overberg High School pupil, Deveney Nel.

The suspect was arrested on Friday night after an extensive investigation by members of the South African Police Services’ (SAPS) Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

Continue reading here

David Kau has been consistent with his complaints against government support for comedy

David Kau wasn’t being personal with Gayton McKenzie; the comic has been consistent with his complaints. Picture: davidkau/Instagram

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie might have felt personally attacked by David Kau when the comedian called him out for the lack of support to the country’s comedy industry.

But Kau has for a number of years lamented the paucity of formal state financial backing.

In an interview the veteran comedian had with The Citizen about a year ago that was never published, the comic expressed his frustration.

“It’s a pity sponsorship and the money in the businesses is skewed,” the comedian said.

“Obviously, a lot of sponsorship money generally in South Africa still goes to the white community whether it’s music or dancing, soccer or rugby. So equally then you have very little sponsorship, actually almost zero sponsorship, for black stand-up comedy.”

Continue reading here

Fight time for Dricus, Adesanya as both make weight in Perth

Opponents Dricus du Plessis of South Africa and Israel Adesanya of Nigeria face off during the UFC 305 ceremonial weigh-in at RAC Arena on Saturday. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The last piece of the puzzle was put into place on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title fight, when champion Dricus du Plessis and challenger Israel Adesanya of Nigeria made weight for their UFC 305 showdown at RAC Arena in Perth on Sunday morning.

The champion from South Africa, Du Plessis, weighed in bang on the 185-pound limit set for middleweights, while Adesanya tipped the scales at 184 pounds.

One could sense the electric atmosphere as the two faced off for the final time during the ceremonial weigh-ins at a packed RAC Arena with neither fighter blinking as they stared each other down.

Continue reading here

Yesterday’s News recap

NOW READ: Springbok player ratings from 30-12 win against Wallabies in Perth