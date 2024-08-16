‘I can’t have you insinuating that I don’t care about comedians’ – Gayton McKenzie tells David Kau

The minister said he was not happy with Kau's approach...

Minister Gayton McKenzie has swiftly responded to the legendary comedian David Kau, who recently expressed frustration over the lack of recognition and support for comedians.

Kau’s remarks were made on social media platform X, where he questioned the minister’s willingness to engage with stand-up comedians.

He emphasised that the comedy industry thrives on skill and public support, with little help from government bodies or corporate sponsorships.

Kau added that while the minister’s office has met with other sectors within the arts and culture space, the comedy industry has been overlooked.

“Minister Zizi met with everyone in arts and culture except the comedy sector. We’ve been—I use ‘we’ lightly—those who know, know. We know this comedy industry is here purely based on skill and ordinary South Africans buying tickets,” Kau added.

I would love to engage you all but the Minister or his spokesperson and department will reply. Minister Zizi met with everyone in art n culture except the Comedy sector.

We’ve been and I use ‘We’ lightly, those who know know. We know this comedy industry is here purely based on… — DavidKau (@davidkau1) August 16, 2024

Gayton McKenzie hits back at David Kau

In response, McKenzie emphasised his support for the comedy sector, adding that he consistently attends comedy shows.

He also highlighted his financial contributions, including purchasing tickets and booking comedians for events.

“I can’t have you insinuating that I don’t care about comedians. Your approach, bro,” the minister concluded.

I have attended every comedy show you ever had,I had bought loads of tickets despite you offering them for free, I even bought for my staff, i have booked you last year 4 our event @ Houghton hotel. I can’t have you insinuating that I don’t care about comedians, your approach bro https://t.co/BwSBKzv7Yv — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) August 16, 2024

Meanwhile, McKenzie has invited members of the film industry and the public to nominate candidates for the Council of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

According to the statement by the department, nominees should have experience in the film industry or possess specialised skills like management, finance, legal expertise, marketing, fundraising, or cultural research, and be willing to contribute to community service.

Minister Gayton McKenzie invites members of the Film Industry and the general public to nominate persons to serve as members of Council of the National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF) in terms of the National Film and Video Foundation.



Link: https://t.co/Dn05DBRPmX pic.twitter.com/8GNeSpO88W — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) August 16, 2024

