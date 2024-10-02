Gospel singer Solly Moholo passes away

Moholo succumbed to illness following a recent hospitalisation.

Legendary gospel singer Solly Moholo has passed away.

His management team confirmed his death in an official statement on Wednesday.

Moholo succumbed to illness following a recent hospitalisation.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you, on behalf of the Molokoane family, that our beloved legend Solly Moholo has sadly passed on. He passed on 2nd October 2024 whilst in hospital.

“Solly was hospitalised after falling ill during his pre-album launch tour in Botswana. He will be sorely missed. May his laughter echo in the walls of heaven. Let us remember him fondly for the healing music he gave us over the years.”

ALSO READ: Prayer event organised for Solly Moholo as he fights for his life in ICU

Solly Moholo’s hospitalisation

The news comes after reports of Moholo’s critical condition last month.

The singer suffered a stroke and multiple organ failure while in Botswana, where he was promoting his upcoming album Wubani O zo Pepeza.

His management had recently organised a prayer event and several fundraising initiatives to assist with his mounting medical bills, which had reached more than R700 000.

“We were working on a few fundraising initiatives for his medical bills,” his manager, Gladness Thobakgale, told The Citizen a few weeks ago.

“The last update we received was that he suffered a mild stroke and multiple organ failure. They managed to stabilise him, and doctors had indicated he would need surgery.”

Plans for a nationwide fundraising tour, in collaboration with other artists, had also been announced to help cover his medical expenses and celebrate his musical legacy.

NOW READ: ‘Coming To America’ actor dies weeks after passing of co-star [VIDEO]