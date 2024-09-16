Prayer event organised for Solly Moholo as he fights for his life in ICU

Solly Moholo was hospitalised in Botswana and he was later transferred to South Africa.

Renowned gospel singer Solly Moholo’s management has organised a prayer event as he continues fighting for his life in hospital.

Moholo suffered a stroke and multiple organ failure while in Botswana last month, where he was pre-launching his upcoming album, Wubani O zo Pepeza.

In a social media post on Sunday, his management announced plans to host a prayer event for his recovery.

Speaking to The Citizen, Moholo’s manager, Gladness Thobakgale, said several initiatives are underway to raise money for his medical bills.

“We are working on a few fundraising initiatives to raise money for the medical bills. The doctors have not given us an update lately but the last time it was around R700 000,” Thobakgale said.

She added that the team is awaiting further updates from doctors on the singer’s condition.

“At the moment, we’re not at liberty to comment fully on his condition, as we’re still awaiting feedback.

“The last update we received was that he suffered a mild stroke and multiple organ failure. They managed to stabilise him and that’s when they said he would need an operation.”

Details of the prayer event, including the date and venue, will be announced soon.

A nationwide fundraising tour for Solly Moholo

Last week, Moholo’s management announced a nationwide fundraising tour in collaboration with other artists.

“Following our last update on Solly Moholo’s condition and the assistance required for his medical costs, Solly Moholo’s A team is honoured to announce that there will be a nationwide fundraising tour, in partnership with other artists, promoters, and organisations.

“The aim of this tour is to raise funds for Solly Moholo’s medical bills through the art of music and to celebrate his music.”

