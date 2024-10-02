‘Coming To America’ actor dies weeks after passing of co-star [VIDEO]

Amos’ death comes just weeks after the passing of another Coming To America actor, James Earl Jones. The two portrayed the characters of the two fathers in-law in the movie. Picture: Craig Barritt / Getty Images

US actor John Amos, who portrayed the character of fast food restaurant owner Cleo McDowell in the film franchise Coming To America, has died at 84 years old.

Amos’ passing was confirmed by his long-time publicist Belinda Foster.

The actor died in Los Angeles of natural causes on 21 August but news of his death was confirmed on 1 October.

Foster shared a statement from Amos’ son, Kelly Christopher Amos, with CNN.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” the statement read.

“He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

John Amos and James Earl Jones dying just 3 weeks apart from each other is just devastatingly sad. RIP to these great men of television and film 🙏🏾🕊️ pic.twitter.com/0veAB4voMC — ☈OMEKO✨ (@_romeko) October 1, 2024

Body of work

Amos played a variety of memorable roles during his illustrious career, including on the hit sitcom Good Times and as the adult Kunta Kinte in the famed original miniseries Roots.

He had a stint as a social worker and copywriter in New York.

Amos turned to acting, scoring the role of weatherman Gordon “Gordy” Howard on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which would begin his ascent in Hollywood.

Days of Our Lives’ John dies

Drake Hogestyn, the actor many know as John Black from his work on Days of Our Lives passed away at the age of 70 from pancreatic cancer.

The actor spent 38 years on the soapie with his final episode on Days of Our Lives airing in early September.

We grew up watching Donald Drake Hogestyn playing the character of John Black on " Days of our lives "



What a legend 🙌🏽 rest in peace sir 🕊🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/UerVHnyeZC — Aphelele Tyelbooi (@ApheleleJody) September 29, 2024

Hogestyn joined Days of Our Lives in 1986 as a mysterious character known as “The Pawn” before becoming a fan favourite as ‘John Black’.

John became one-half of several beloved pairings over the years, but few have been more popular than his connection with Marlena Evans, played by Deidre Hall.

Together, they won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005.

