Government assures Da L.E.S family of ‘continued support’ as donation claims catch fire

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Peace Mabe has wished the Da L.E.S a speedy recovery

Following his hospitalisation after suffering a stroke, rapper Da L.E.S has been wished a speedy recovery by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) as rumours of his family pleading for financial assistance catch fire.

“On behalf of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, we wish Da L.E.S a speedy recovery and we join his family, friends and fans in prayer for his full recovery and wellbeing,” averred DSAC Deputy Minister Peace Mabe.

“We have had the opportunity to interact with his mother, who is currently in the USA and have extended our well wishes to her and the family. We have assured them of our continued support and encouragement,” said Mabe in the statement.

On what was supposed to be his 39th birthday, rapper Leslie “Da L.E.S” Mampe suffered a stroke on Friday and is in a stable condition, according to his family.

“The family of the renowned South African musician Da L.E.S is deeply saddened to inform the public that he suffered a stroke at home on Friday, 26 July 2024 and has been hospitalised,” read the statement from the Mampe family.

“While he is in stable condition, this remains a challenging time for his loved ones, and his family call on the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult period.”

Alleged donations

Online publication ZiMoja claimed that the Mampe family is asking for donations for the rapper’s hospital bills.

The article asserts that a note was shared amongst Da L.E.S’ close friends, where they asked to assist the family in raising funds for his medical bills.

Da Les pic.twitter.com/CxnPKWJv6M — L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) July 30, 2024

The article went on to claim that the rapper’s mother, Priscilla Mampe, “would appreciate assistance and the act of kindness in raising funds for his medical bills.”

The Citizen is yet to receive a response from the Mampe family regarding the aforementioned allegations.

Netizens have had a field day following claims about Da L.E.S needing financial assistance, many calling into question his lifestyle.

Hosting an annual All White Party every year while not saving anything incase of a Medical emergency is crazy… pic.twitter.com/p165r3xhZ9 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) July 30, 2024

Those that attended the all white parties should come through for the North God since we weren't cool enough. pic.twitter.com/5rVwPcmjX4 — Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) July 30, 2024

Others on social media pulled up invitations to Da L.E.S’ long-running All White Party, which came with specific requisites for those who wished to be on the coveted guest list.

The DSAC’s Community and Media Outreach Officer Zama Sigcau hadn’t responded to The Citizen’s enquiry about the kind of support Da Les’ family was receiving from the DSAC.

“We want to show our love and support to the family of Da L.E.S during this trying period and to let them know that the country is behind them and we are praying for his speedy recovery, so he can get back to contributing to our music,” concluded the averred Deputy Minister’s statement.

