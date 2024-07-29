Da L.E.S ‘in stable condition’ after suffering stroke on his birthday

The rapper’s birthday celebrations were expected to take place at Rosebank nightclub, Louis, on Friday night.

Rapper Da Les suffered a stroke on his birthday. He is stable, according to his family. Picture: 2freshles/Instagram

On what was supposed to be his 39th birthday, rapper Leslie “Da L.E.S” Mampe suffered a stroke on Friday and is in a stable condition, according to his family.

“The family of the renowned South African musician Da Les is deeply saddened to inform the public that he suffered a stroke at home on Friday, 26 July 2024 and has been hospitalised,” read the statement from the Mampe family.

“While he is in stable condition, this remains a challenging time for his loved ones, and his family call on the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult period.”

Da Les‘ birthday celebrations were expected to take place at Rosebank nightclub, Louis.

In prayers

A number of friends and industry colleagues have wished Les a speedy recovery. “Bro… praying for you,” said Pearl Thusi.

“Speedy recovery bro, sending love,” averred media personality Lalla Hirayama.

Metro FM’s drive time DJ Tbo Touch also shared words of encouragement. “Gudda get back in the race! We patiently waiting for you.”

Body of Malome Vector arrives home

The body of the late Lesotho rapper Malome Vector, whose real name was Bokang Moleli, has reportedly arrived at Maseru Border Gate amid a sombre atmosphere.

The 32-year-old artist tragically lost his life in a horrific car crash on Wednesday afternoon while travelling on the N8 road in the Free State.

Malome Vector was reportedly travelling with singer Puleng Phoofolo, and three other men, including singer Lizwi Wokuqala.

The Free State Department of Health released a statement, confirming that three men died on the scene while other individuals, a man and a woman, were transported to hospital.

Ambitiouz Entertainment confirmed the news of Vector’s passing in a heartfelt statement, extending condolences to his loved ones.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of a shining beacon; the Lion of Lesotho’s sun has set. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of profound loss. Rest in peace, Malome Vector,” the statement read.

