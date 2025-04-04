How Tshwane District Hospital is improving patient experience

The facility now features three new high-performance digital X-ray machines worth over R7 million.

Tshwane District Hospital officially entered the digital age by launching a cutting-edge Health Technology Centre.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, unveiled this on Thursday as part of a broader effort by the provincial health department to modernise healthcare delivery.

The facility now features three new high-performance digital X-ray machines worth over R7 million.

It was followed by the launch of the “I Serve With a Smile” campaign, which aims to enhance patient experience through compassionate, professional service.

Faster, safer diagnoses

Speaking at the launch, Nkomo-Ralehoko emphasised the department’s commitment to blending technological innovation with human-centred care.

“These X-ray machines are more than just equipment – they represent our commitment to deliver quicker, safer, and more accurate diagnoses,” said the MEC.

“But the real power lies in how we use them, with care, pride, and a smile.”

The hospital now houses a Digital Ceiling Suspension Radspeed Pro, a Control X Ceiling Suspension System, and a Fujifilm Go Plus Mobile Unit – all of which have already begun transforming service delivery at the facility.

‘Staff morale’

Tshwane District Hospital CEO Monene Mogashoa said the machines have immediately improved patient flow and staff efficiency.

“We are seeing an average of 70 patients a day, with shorter waiting times and better-quality images,” Mogashoa explained.

“Staff morale is up, and we have moved from frequent breakdowns to seamless digital diagnostics. These machines have improved the patient journey and the quality of care.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 70% of clinical decisions depend on diagnostic imaging, highlighting the critical role of the newly installed equipment.

Campaign for compassion

The MEC also led a symbolic pledging ceremony, where staff were officially inducted into the “I Serve With a Smile” initiative. The campaign encourages healthcare workers to embody values of empathy, respect and excellence in their daily interactions.

“Our goal is to make public health facilities places of healing and humanity – where the machines are smart, but the people are even smarter and kinder,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to investing in healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that high-quality services are accessible to communities across the province.

