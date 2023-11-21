WATCH: Hip-hop artist Gr8ful gets up-close and personal in new EP, ‘Nobody’

Star shares insights into his personal challenges in his latest EP, featuring five tracks that talk about his personal life.

South African Hip-hop artist Gr8ful, has recently unveiled his latest EP, Nobody, featuring five tracks that delve into his personal experiences.

Based in Cape Town, this musician crafted the EP to narrate his life story, marking a period of self-discovery and recognising the need for change amid real-life challenges.

Unveiling ‘Nobody’

In an interview with The Citizen regarding his recent EP, Gr8ful talks about the inspiration behind naming the EP Nobody and shares the story behind the chosen title.

The title of EP Nobody was inspired by what I was experiencing at that stage of my life. I was always searching and striving to represent, deliver and serve the best version of myself.

“Nobody is a constant reminder to me to be grateful for all the blessings that surrounds me.

“We have to say No to the body (ego), to listen to our heart (soul) and understand that the only person in your way is yourself, there is no excuse,” explained Gr8ful.

ALSO READ: Shakira reaches deal to settle Spain tax fraud case

Hip-Hop artist Gr8ful. Picture: Supplied

Navigating challenges

Delving further into the inspiration behind the EP, Gr8ful discusses the motivating factors for the songs and the personal hurdles he faced.

“I got inspired through failure and believed that whatever we are going through is a lesson and to understand the lesson, we do not repeat it but we need to strip ourselves off whatever we hold onto which gives us our identity.

“My personal challenges were consistency, taking responsibility, patience, trust and firm belief and each song represents a part of my journey in life which inspired creating this EP,” further stated Gr8ful.

Hip-Hop artist Gr8ful. Picture: Supplied

Gr8ful’s call to fans to learn and grow through the EP

As the EP delves into Gr8ful’s personal struggles and experiences, he expresses the desire for his fans to glean valuable lessons from his songs and potentially apply these insights to their own lives.

“My fans can take whatever they feel resonates with them as this whole EP is for them.

“Essentially, the message I would like to encourage is that no matter what you are going through, no matter how far gone you feel or are, learn to understand yourself.

“This is your journey so take the responsibility to present the best version of yourself at whatever given stage and master the craft of self, become a judge of yourself, and take responsibility for every action,” concluded Gr8ful.

For a listen to his latest EP, here is a link: https://music.apple.com/za/album/nobody-ep/1708075330

NOW READ: PICS: Inside Rugby World Cup winner Damian de Allende’s wedding day