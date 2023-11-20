PICS: Inside Rugby World Cup winner Damian de Allende’s wedding day

Springbok centre Damian de Allende and his fiancée Domenica Vigliotti were married at Belair Pavilion in Cape Town on Saturday, 18 November.

Springbok centre, Damian de Allende, has been living his best life over the last couple of months. De Allende, who was part of the Springbok team who won the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France married the mother of his children this past weekend.

De Allende and his now wife, Domenica Vigliotti, have been together since 2019. The couple got engaged on 22 July 2022.

The newlyweds have two children together, Gabriel and Allessia.

Damian and Domenica’s relationship

The handsome rugby player broke many hearts when he shared in August 22 that Dominica finally said yes to becoming his wife, also announcing that they have a second baby on the way.

“Busy few months we’ve had. Dom finally decided to say yes and found out we having a baby mima in Jan. Thank you for all your sacrifices, I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Ti amo amore mia,” he captioned his post.

The couple welcomed their first child, Gabriel James de Allende, on 28 March 2021.

Gabriel’s little sister, Allesia, was born on 16 January 2023.

Domenica, Gabriel and Alessia were in France to support Damian during the Rugby World Cup tournament which saw the Springboks beating New Zealand in the final by one point to become rugby world champs for a historic fourth time.

Domenica’s fellow Springbok wives and girlfriends also surprised her with a stunning beach bachelorette party while in France.

Damian de Allende and Domenica’s wedding day

The couple tied the knot at the picturesque Belair Pavilion in Paarl, on Saturday 18 November 2023, just a couple of weeks after the Springboks returned from France.

Domenica took to Instagram on Sunday to share some snaps from their wedding day.

Sharing a photo of her looking into her husband’s eyes, her veil spread out next to her with the words ‘Stronger Together’ embroidered on it, she captioned her post: “Thank you for always making me laugh even on the hard days.”

Here are some more photos from Damian and Domenica’s wedding day:

She also shared a special message to her sister on Monday morning, thanking her.

“My beautiful sister and my best friend, thank you for everything,” she captioned a post sharing a stunning photo of the two of them sitting together, smiling at each other.

