WATCH: Shebeshxt hits a fan with a bottle

"One day he will kill someone, he can't control himself," claimed one fan.

It’s not clear at this stage whether the fan got severely injured after Shebeshxt hit them with a bottle. Picture: Instagram/@official.shebeshxt

A video of musician Shebeshxt hitting a fan with a bottle has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Shebeshxt got upset after a fan pulled his hand during his performance. He then grabbed a bottle from the audience and hit the fan with it.

The singer then continued with his performance as if nothing happened. It is unclear at this stage whether the fan got severely injured.

The Citizen has reached out to Shebeshxt for comment. This article will be updated once he responds.

“He can’t control himself”

Commenting on the video, some social media users encouraged the victim to open an assault case, while others said Shebeshxt needs help.

“One day he will kill someone, he can’t control himself…” one comment read.

Scenes After attending Shebeshxt show…😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KVjmW9sxUy — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 20, 2023

The way Shebeshxt just continued as if nothing happened after throwing fan with a bottle 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ cameraman 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/o1DlBEsmxG — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) November 20, 2023

A few days ago, Shebeshxt appeared on MacG‘s Podcast and Chill, where he spoke about his beef with amapiano star Focalistic.

In an episode that has since reached over a million views, the star said Focalistic’s Straata Nation Address was packed because of him, but he was never paid for his performance.

Focalistic took to social media to claim Shebeshxt had asked to perform for free.

“I asked him how much he wanted. I wanted to pay. Those who know [me] know I pay for people to perform at my shows, so he wanted to do it out of love, and I respect that, so I don’t know. The problem is that people love beef and I don’t have it. I love him a lot. Whatever he wants, I got it.”

He added that he and Shebeshxt are friends and will not fight because of podcasts.

“That is my dawg. Maybe I didn’t post him the way he wanted me to post him. Before anything else, I have been posting him. He’s my dawg, and we will never fight. No matter what podcasts can do, we will never fight. Sorry dawg, if you feel like you were disrespected, you know I will never disrespect the streets. At the end of the day, we are all hustling for the same thing. It will always be love from me.”

