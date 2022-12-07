Royal news: Harry & Meghan and William & Kate’s close encounter in the USA

Sandisiwe Mbhele

In this week’s royal news update, we look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docu-series that will drop on Thursday, the mixed reception of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of Boston and the appearance of the Sussexes in New York City.

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix controversy

Since the trailer of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix docu-series was published last week, there has been some controversy amongst the media. It is no secret the couple are often divisive for the media and the public at large.

The Harry & Meghan docu-series has been described as “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.

It will consist of six episodes.

Two more teaser trailers have been released and the small snippets have left some in the media feeling some of the footage used is irrelevant or “doctored”.

Harry and Meghan will discuss the impact the behaviour of the paparazzi and the media had on their lives, particularly the negative and at times false reporting.

The Duke of Sussex has made it clear he doesn’t want history to repeat itself, referring to what his late mother Princess Diana experienced with the media.

In the latest Harry & Meghan trailer, the series used old footage of the intense media attention Harry went through in his 20s and when he was with Chelsea Davy, whom he dated for six years (2004-2011).

It’s unclear why British celebrity Katie Price is included in the docu-series trailer, particularly her court case, where she was found guilty of drinking and driving charges in 2021.

The trailer has been criticised for using “irrelevant footage” including footage in which former president Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen also makes an appearance.

Time will tell why these pieces of footage were included when Harry and Meghan Netflix’s docu-series streams from Thursday, 8 December.

Sussexes take on New York

Just a day after Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton left Boston after their tour, Harry and Meghan arrived in New York to attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York City. pic.twitter.com/pjHVzUBzD1— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 7, 2022

If you thought the Sussexes didn’t attract much media attention in America, you are wrong. Harry and Meghan were surrounded by many flashing cameras.

Much interest in Harry and Meghan turning up at the #rippleofhopeawards in New York…?

I’d say yes based on this video from our producer @freddimbleby at the scene ???? pic.twitter.com/3a7hORRMhR— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 7, 2022

Will and Kate Boston tour

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton, visited the US city of Boston the last couple of days.

The reception was mixed, their trip was in the build-up to the Earthshot Prize event in the east coast city.

Some of the places they visited included Boston Harbour and Harvard University.

Kate praised the Ivy League School for its efforts in international collaboration with The Centre for Early Childhood by facilitating the sharing of best practice [in] the early years across the Atlantic.

On a different day, Prince William met with President Joe Biden and visited John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. William said about his visit: “JFK’s Moonshot continues to inspire the work of the @EarthshotPrize, and so on our final day here in Boston it’s been a pleasure to visit @jfklibrary to learn more about his life and legacy and spend time with his daughter, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy”.

The couple then attended an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

There have been viral videos shared of how unimpressed the Celtics team were about the royal visit. Videos of Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla went viral when he was asked how he felt about the royal presence, his answer: “Jesus, Mary and Joseph?” further explaining he didn’t care.

There were reports that the couple was also booed in the stadium.