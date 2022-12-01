WATCH: Netflix drops ‘Harry & Meghan’ teaser trailer

Kaunda Selisho

After years in the making and rumours of possible shelving of the project, the Harry & Meghan docu-series, exclusive to Netflix, is finally set to debut to audiences around the world.

“In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” said Netflix in a statement.

The docu-series will consist of six episodes and will explore the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

The Harry & Meghan docu-series will also feature commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed.



In addition, historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press will feature in the series that according to Netflix, sets out to do more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it aims to paint a picture of our world and how we treat each other.

From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.

Audiences react to ‘Harry & Meghan’

Within an hour of being released, the trailer had amassed almost 500 000 views on Twitter and 57 000 views on Netflix’s official YouTube channel.

“How many times are we going to hear their story? I’ve heard nothing but their story for 2 years at this point,” asked @LordHamMercury on Twitter.

The world needs to hear their story until they are satisfied that everyone believes every word they say and accept their version of anything and everything unconditionally, until they can do anything with impunity while making bank. Meghan needs to be revered like a goddess.— Susan-Betty Love (@QuackSlayerHK) December 1, 2022

“After everything these two have been through together the past 6 years I love the fact that they’re able to tell their own story,” commented @KordarroDavis.

This us how all the Karens look in Netflix mentions. ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/BOJGJB3wL9— Resilient (@KaindeB) December 1, 2022

“A Global Non-Event. Not coming soon to a screen near you,” remarked ​​@MeHome26.

Over on Youtube, users had this to say; “And because of this, expect more seasons of The Crown. The family drama continues…” commented @Anpanman_.

“The saga continues. Dun dun dunnnnnnn! And now the Prince and Princess of Wales is here and now they have to have this over their head. Never a dull moment with the royals. And I’m here for it. Whoop!” said Romelle Ward.

“How many times we’re going to sit here and listen to their story before they move on? They’re such a depressing couple. You’ve run away to be happy and free, why you still crying?” added TheRobertaCookie.

No release date has been announced for Harry & Meghan.

