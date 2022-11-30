Royal news: Meghan and Harry reality show on the cards?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

In this week’s royal update Meghan Markle talks about the possibility of joining the Real Housewives franchise, Queen Elizabeth II was a fan of a popular police drama and Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, starts her activism work.

Royal update:

Meghan on the Real Housewives

Being on the reality show franchise the Real Housewives is considered a career starter for some of the women on the show, it also increases their popularity amongst pop culture and the show’s massive fanbase across the world.

The Real Housewives has covered most parts of the world, Nigeria, South Africa, Dubia, Australia, and in Europe and of course where it originally started America.

It has seen famous faces in the acting world, however, there is a presumption, these actresses are attempting to restart their careers.

ALSO READ: Royal news: Ramaphosa exuberant as he meets British Royals

So for some Meghan Markle fans, it was interesting that the former actor was considering joining the high-drama reality series.

Whilst she was an actress on Suits, Meghan says she wanted to appear on co-creator of the Real Housewives, Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show. However, her request to be a guest was rejected.

Speaking on her podcast Archetype, as Cohen was a guest, Meghan told him: “I was eager to be on your show because I was such a huge housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy! So thanks for being here with me”.

Cohen said he was aware of the situation and her attempts to appear on his show, however, had to do their research to see if Meghan was a real fan.

“It is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

Meghan said she is no longer a fan of the show, however, started watching Cohen’s talk show as an escape mechanism from the media scrutiny since she started dating her husband, Prince Harry.

Cohen said he was open to making a show about the Sussex’s after Markle joked they had a conversation about auditioning for the Real Housewives of Montecito.

Late Queen Elizabeth a fan of Line of Duty

The late monarch Queen Elizabeth II in her spare time enjoyed watching the popular British procedural police drama Line of Duty.

Actor David May, who plays Sergeant Danny Waldron, was responding to a book that claims the Queen was a fan, he said her watching the show was a “surreal” moment.

WATCH: Line of Duty ‘lifted’ the queen’s spirits

Another royal autobiography by author Gyles Brandreth titled, Elizabeth: An intimate portrait claims the queen liked watching the show, to “lift her spirits” but not so much the “mumbling”. The mumbling is believed to have been done by the actors, by how they speak in the series.

May says he isnt the guilty party of this, maybe his other co-stars. The drama airs on BBC.

Queen Consort activism

Camilla Parker Bowles has started her role in the British monarchy with advocacy work she wants to highlight and support.

The royal was seen engaging with female leaders and members of the public at Buckingham Palace, “to see the end of violence against women and girls. I was deeply moved and inspired by their stories. With determination and courage, we will see the end of these heinous crimes, forever,” she said.

Over the years the Queen Consort has focused to raise awareness of violence against women. She has engaged “first-hand from survivors, advocating on their behalf and convening charities and decision-makers in the space to discuss key issues,” the royal family’s Instagram page wrote.

Camilla was also photographed with the Queen of Jordan, Rania Al-Abdullah, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

The women were marking the UN’s 16 Days for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.