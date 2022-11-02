Kaunda Selisho

The joy from Lerato Sengadi’s birthday celebrations seems to have been short-lived after the marketing specialist and influencer was plagued by questions about her absence from her late husband’s tombstone unveiling.

Taking to Twitter, Sengadi answered all the questions that had been asked of her over the last few days.

OkMzansi reports that the questions came after photos emerged of HHP’s son, Leano, attending an event presumed to be a tombstone unveiling for the late rapper.

Her revelations come after she celebrated her birthday at Johannesburg eatery, Zioux, with a nostalgic, hip-hop-themed Halloween party.

HHP’s tombstone

In 2019, the late rapper’s gravesite began to trend on social media after it was pictured in a sad state.

Responding to the viral ‘“o jewa ke eng?” tweet (loosely translated to “what is bothering you?”, Twitter user @bowrncarpy said “This is HHP’s GRAVE, please let’s crowdfund or something”.

His call to collect funds for HHP’s tombstone was rejected by his fans and wife Lerato Sengadi, who said she could have erected his tombstone on the day of the funeral if she had been allowed to.

“No need to crowdfund. I can afford to erect a stone for my husband. If I was allowed to! In fact, I would have had it done on the same day as his funeral. But Ke…”

Responding to those who advised her to erect one and see if anyone would remove it, Sengadi said: “I will not erect a stone under some cloak and dagger vibe. I will erect the one he wanted and have it blessed accordingly and have him lay like the King he is. & Modimo le Badimo willing I will do so”.

Sengadi further said there were no financial issues, just people stopping her from erecting a tombstone her late husband would have wanted.

“No need for fans to do what a wife is fully capable of doing! Which I am! & I don’t think you’re in a position to inform what will cause a quarrel & what won’t. What the fans can do is keep buying & playing his music. Again, you’re making this about money. And I’ve just said to you it isn’t about money but about people doing sh*t out of spite!”

His family rebuffed her offer due to the fact that they were, at the time, disputing the validity of her marriage to their son/brother.

HHP’s passing and Lerato’s legal woes

Beloved rapper HHP passed in 2018, from a suspected suicide at his Randpark Ridge home. This past October marked four years since his death.

In an ugly dispute over his estate, his father, Robert Tsambo, explained that he was looking to challenge what he calls problematic “uncertainties, unfairness, grey areas, ambiguities and guesswork” about customary marriages in South African law.

He believes that customary marriages are subject to unequal and unfair treatment under the eyes of the law, as they do not operate under the same set of fixed laws as civil marriages.

In June 2019, HHP’s will was read and it was discovered that nothing had been left for Sengadi. The rapper reportedly left his multimillion-rand estate to his son Leano.

In April 2020, Sengadi took to Twitter to announce her victory in the Supreme Court of Appeal, as well as her intention to erect a tombstone at her husband’s gravesite.

However, it is believed the family had barred her from doing so. She also told her Twitter followers that the trending photos of Leano was the first time she had seen Leano since his father’s funeral.

