WATCH LIVE: Funeral service of Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs

The 24-year-old footballer was gunned down in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg earlier this month.

The funeral service of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Donn Fleurs is being held at the New Apostolic Church in Tafelsig, Cape Town.

Watch the service below, courtesy of Classic Christian Hymns:

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the 24-year-old was fatally shot at a petrol station while awaiting assistance.

The two armed suspects approached him and instructed him to get out of his car and shot him in the upper body.

Fleurs was rushed to the nearest medical care centre, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, Masondo confirmed.

The case against six men accused of killing Fleurs has been postponed to next week for their bid for bail.

Ndumiso Moswane, Fernando Sive, Nhlakanipo Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with Fleurs’ death.

They face charges of murder, robbery under aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The matter was postponed to 25 April to finalise legal representation for the six and for lawyers to familiarise themselves with the matter.

