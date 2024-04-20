News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Digital Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

20 Apr 2024

09:59 am

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service of Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs

The 24-year-old footballer was gunned down in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg earlier this month.

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service of Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs

Funeral service of Kaizer Chiefs footballer Luke Fleurs. Photo: Instagram

The funeral service of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Donn Fleurs is being held at the New Apostolic Church in Tafelsig, Cape Town.

The 24-year-old footballer was gunned down in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Watch the service below, courtesy of Classic Christian Hymns:

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the 24-year-old was fatally shot at a petrol station while awaiting assistance.

The two armed suspects approached him and instructed him to get out of his car and shot him in the upper body.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Fleurs was rushed to the nearest medical care centre, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, Masondo confirmed.

The case against six men accused of killing Fleurs has been postponed to next week for their bid for bail.

Ndumiso Moswane, Fernando Sive, Nhlakanipo Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with Fleurs’ death.

They face charges of murderrobbery under aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The matter was postponed to 25 April to finalise legal representation for the six and for lawyers to familiarise themselves with the matter.

ALSO READ: Luke Fleurs murder: State to oppose suspects’ bail as case postponed

Read more on these topics

funeral Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Murder

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mapisa-Nqakula asked for state funding in corruption case
Courts Senzo Meyiwa murder suspect thought case was ‘dead’ before DNA sample was taken
Local News Robbers stab pupil outside Pietermaritzburg school
Celebs And Viral ‘Not kiff, siff’ – The Kiffness’ election meme gets Mzansi’s panties in a twist
Courts Controversial businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba told to cough up as UIF contract set aside

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe