Watch live: Mbongeni Ngema’s official funeral

Mbongeni Ngema will be laid to rest in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

South African playwright, musician and creator of the iconic South African play Sarafina! Mbongeni Ngema died on Wednesday, 27 December 2023. Photo: X

Friends, family and fans have gathered in Durban to say their final goodbyes to veteran playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema.

Ngema died tragically in a car crash on Wednesday, 27 December, while en route to KwaZulu-Natal from the Eastern Cape.

Ngema won South African hearts with his productions, including the world-famous Sarafina! His musical hits include Stimela Sase Zola, Woza My-Fohloza and Safa Saphela Isizwe.

The KwaZulu-Natal government announced earlier this week that Ngema would be honoured with a Special Provincial Official Funeral.



“We requested the President declare Dr Ngema’s send-off a Special Provincial Official Funeral primarily to recognise his contribution to our long and painful journey for freedom,” explained KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Special provincial funerals are divided into two categories and can be provided to an outstanding or distinguished person on request to the president by the premier of the province.

It follows a memorial service earlier this week, hailed as Ngema’s “last show”.

Watch the funeral ervice below:

Head on collision

Ngema was travelling with two other people on the R61 towards Port Edward in the Eastern Cape at around 4:30 pm when their car collided with the truck heading in the opposite direction. He was on his way back from a funeral in the province.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said all three people in the car sustained severe injuries, and Ngema was rushed to OR and Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana, where he was certified dead on arrival.



Both occupants of the truck were unharmed.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bizana Saps for further investigations,” said Binqose.