Hollywood’s next big star: Natasha Loring shines bright with talent and charisma

Born into South Africa’s entertainment industry, Loring was surrounded by the arts from a young age.

There’s a new star rising in Hollywood. Natasha Loring is not only gorgeous, she’s a really nice person and a very talented actor. Her future slate as a growing brand in show business is almost inevitable. So is success. She presently stars in Girl you Know It’s True, about the Milli Vanilli mime and music scandal in the eighties.

Born into South Africa’s entertainment industry, Loring was surrounded by the arts from a young age. Her father is legendary theatre producer Richard Loring. “I grew up in the entertainment industry,” she said. “Singing, dancing, and acting from a very early age; it was always something I was passionate about.”

She said that her childhood was nothing short of magical. The theatre was her playground, and she often found herself amidst the hustle and bustle of her dad’s productions. “I remember doing my homework backstage during rehearsals,” she shared. “It was an immersive environment. Watching performers rehearse, seeing the behind-the-scenes action. It was all part of my daily life.”

Her first major break came while still completing her studies. She was cast as the romantic lead in the South African feature film Hitch-hiker. It instantly set the stage for a career that would take her far beyond Mzansi’s borders. After studying at film school in Cape Town, she landed a role in a film called The Natalee Holloway Story, which became the highest-rated film in the commissioning broadcaster’s history. “That was a key moment for me,” she recalled. “It opened doors I hadn’t even dared to knock on.”

Her blossoming career quickly took her around the world, and she got to perform with industry giants. In the 2013 Cannes exhibited film Zulu she acted with Orlando Bloom and Forest Whitaker. She also starred in BBC’s Women In Love with Rosamund Pike and Web of Spies with another screen great, Christopher Lloyd. “Working with such talented individuals was both daunting and exhilarating,” she said. “Each experience taught me something invaluable.”

Also Read: From black punk to biker: Craftsman fought apartheid creatively

Loring’s ambition and drive eventually led her to Los Angeles, a city synonymous with everything show business. “I always had this feeling that I wanted to be in LA,” she said. “It’s like the Mecca for actors.” The move wasn’t without its challenges, but Loring’s persistence paid off. “LA felt both intimidating and exhilarating,” she admitted. “But I knew it was where I needed to be.” She secured roles in high-profile projects, including the Apple TV series Invasion and a film called Broken Star among other parts, voiceovers for animated shows like Minecraft, for which she was nominated for an award.

Loring had the opportunity to film in South Africa again when Girl You Know It’s True was shot in the Mother City. “Filming in Cape Town showcased the city’s beauty and boosted the local economy,” she said. Loring plays a significant character in the flick. “Playing Lisa was such a fun experience, a wild and carefree character” she said. “I had just come off some pretty serious projects, and this role allowed me to let loose and enjoy the moment.”

Despite her international success and change of home address to the City of Angels, South Africa remains close to her heart. “When my feet are on the ground in South Africa, there’s a piece of me that returns,” she said. And while her career has taken her across the globe, there are simple pleasures from home that Loring misses. “Man, I love Woolies rusks,” she laughed. “Those muesli Woolies rusks are my addiction. Whenever anyone goes to South Africa, that’s what I request. You can buy other rusks here on Amazon, but it’s just not the same.”

Read more about ‘Tits Up’: The book changing how we think about breasts

Loring is presently producing a new feature film with a friend, and it is the first step, she said, to fulfilling her dream of owning a production company for passion projects while continuing to act, write, and travel the world. “I want to be a part of making things happen,” she said. “There’s something empowering about producing and being involved in the creative process from start to finish.”

NOW READ: Comedy legend Bob Newhart dead at 94: publicist