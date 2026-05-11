Zodiac power couples: Dua Lipa and Callum lead most compatible list – find out who else’s on it

Astrology lovers are obsessing over celebrity couples whose star signs reveal shocking romantic compatibility scores

Love may be unpredictable in Hollywood.

However, according to astrology experts, the stars might already know which celebrity couples are built to last.

A new study ranking the most talked-about couples in entertainment by zodiac compatibility has sparked major conversation online.

Especially after revealing that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who were travelling in South Africa recently, are currently the most astrologically compatible celebrity pair in Hollywood.

Social media platforms quickly lit up with fan excitement, with many users posting their own birth charts and discussing the surprising top rankings. Moreover, one fan on Twitter shared, “I knew Dua and Callum were a cosmic match! Their energy is off the charts.”

Others joked about checking their own compatibility with celebrities, while astrology communities on Instagram and TikTok debated which couples deserved their scores. In addition, the lively reactions show just how much fans love weighing in on the star-powered relationships lighting up Hollywood.

The study, conducted by tarot reading platform Tarotoo, analysed 20 of the entertainment industry’s most discussed couples using their zodiac signs, birthdays, and relationship traits.

Experts scored each couple across four main categories: love, friendship, communication, and sexual compatibility.

Each category was assigned a specific weight based on its influence in long-term relationships. In particular, communication and emotional understanding were considered most important.

Scores in each area were combined to calculate an overall compatibility percentage for every couple.

Leading the list are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner with an impressive 91% compatibility rating.

Their signs, Leo and Aquarius, are believed to complement each other perfectly thanks to their adventurous personalities, creativity and intellectual connection.

The couple, who announced their engagement last year, continue to charm fans with their affectionate public appearances and low drama romance.

Coming in second are Hollywood favourites Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with 85% compatibility.

Astrology experts say the Scorpio and Virgo pairing thrives because of exceptional communication and emotional understanding.

Their communication score reportedly reached a near-perfect 98%, helping them navigate life in the spotlight together.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber remain one of the internet’s favourite celebrity couples despite constant speculation around their relationship.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th Grammy Awards on 1 February 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP

Their Pisces and Scorpio pairing earned an impressive 83% compatibility score.

The emotionally intense water signs are believed to share a deep soulmate-style connection. This could explain why the couple generates more than 21 million news articles and online mentions.

Another couple making waves on the compatibility list is Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Their Cancer and Pisces pairing scored 82% overall, with experts highlighting their emotional sensitivity and strong communication as key strengths.

Formula One star Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux rounded out the top five with 81% compatibility.

Their Libra and Gemini signs reportedly thrive on friendship, fun conversations, and shared adventures away from the spotlight.

Not every celebrity pairing impressed astrologers, though.

Rumoured romance speculation involving Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton scored just 21% compatibility. Experts suggest their personalities and outlooks may clash romantically.

According to Tarotoo’s astrology experts, communication matters more than chemistry when it comes to lasting relationships.