‘Hosting political rallies goes against SABC’s editorial policy’ – Metro FM suspends LootLove

The radio personality allegedly attended ANC rallies...

Metro FM has unscheduled the Touch Down co-host Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha for allegedly attending ANC rallies.

SABC’s Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Mmoni Seapolelo, confirmed the suspension to The Citizen on Monday.

However, she said the SABC could not share the details of LootLove’s suspension.

“The SABC can confirm that Metro FM on-air presenter Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha was unscheduled from her programme but will be back on air today,” Seapolelo stated.

She added, “The SABC is not at liberty to go into the details of the matter concerning the individual, except to say that hosting political rallies and/or public association with political parties goes against the SABC’s editorial policy, which is a public document.”

Meanwhile, the radio station has rubbished reports that Lamiez Holworthy was also suspended for attending ANC rallies.

“With regards to Lamiez Holworthy, she is not on suspension or unscheduled for any matter,” Seapolelo said.

LootLove’s recent return to Metro FM

After a long radio hiatus, LootLove made her return to Metro FM a few weeks ago when the station released its new lineup for the 2024/2025 season.

Announcing the new lineup, business manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, emphasised the station’s dedication to delivering top-quality content while also catering to the evolving tastes of the listeners.

“We have amplified the current lineup and are supporting the growth of weekend shows with exciting changes. Our 2024 offering will ensure that the station remains relatable and inspirational to listeners who are constantly seeking inspiration for growth and progression.

“Metro FM is committed to consistently providing quality content to our listeners as well as adding value to our clients,” Kina said.

