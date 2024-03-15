Back with a bang: LootLove among top stars returning to brighten up Metro FM

The radio station has officially released its new lineup for 2024/2025.

Metro FM has officially announced its new lineup for 2024/2025 with celebrities such as Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha and Rorisang Thandekiso returning to the station.

Announcing the new lineup, Metro FM‘s business manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, emphasised the station’s dedication to delivering top-quality content while also catering to the evolving tastes of the listeners.

“We have amplified the current lineup and are supporting the growth of weekend shows with exciting changes. Our 2024 offering will ensure that the station remains relatable and inspirational to listeners who are constantly seeking inspiration for growth and progression.

“Metro FM is committed to consistently providing quality content to our listeners as well as adding value to our clients,” Kina said.

ALSO READ: DJ Naves wants to share radio knowledge with next generation after Metro FM exit

LootLove returns to Metro after almost four years

LootLove, who previously took a hiatus from radio in 2020, is set to return with a bang.

She joins Tbo Touch to host the afternoon drive show, The Touch Down.

Another familiar face returning to Metro FM is Rorisang Thandekiso, who will kick off weekday mornings with her show, Command Your Day.

In a bid to enhance its weekend programming, Metro FM introduces dynamic changes, including the addition of Roxanne McKenzie to Urban Beat joining Ryan the DJ on Fridays and Saturdays.

Furthermore, the station welcomes Zola Myeza to join Somizi Mhlongo on The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good in the 6:00 to 9:00 slot.

Metro FM is also launching a new show focusing on music and urban lifestyle. The show will be presented by Quinton ‘Naked DJ’ Masina and newcomer Thato Immaculate.

ALSO READ: Metro FM shows growth in latest radio trends but streaming platforms pose a threat

Here is Metro FM’s full lineup for 2024/2025

Pictures: Supplied

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘Should’ve left it in your head’ – Fans roast Lorna Maseko’s new dish