Metro FM bids farewell to loved traffic reporter ‘Rob Beezy’ Byrne

'His voice is now synonymous with morning traffic. It will feel weird for a while,' wrote a Metro FM listener about Rob Byrne.

Metro FM listeners have responded to the news of Rob Byrne leaving the station. Picture: Sthembiso Mngoma/Facebook

Fondly known to Metro FM listeners as ‘Rob Beezy, traffic reporter Rob Byrne is leaving the radio station after 13 years.

Bryne‘s voice on the radio is one of the most recognisable, thanks to his unique traffic reports, which the station’s listeners frequently referenced after the SABC confirmed his departure.

The public broadcaster said Byrne brought “insightful and reliable traffic reports”. The statement said he was leaving the station, not the SABC.

‘Synonymous with morning traffic‘

The news of Byrne leaving hasn’t fully been accepted by listeners of the station. “Certain people’s voices should not be removed off the airwaves. This man’s exceptional at what he does,” averred @BRA_MATHIBELA on X.

“His voice is now synonymous with morning traffic. It will feel weird for a while,” wrote @CRangataJ.

“Now, who’s gonna warn me about that one guy who always forgets his hazards on in traffic? This is a national crisis!” was @Markosonke1’s response.

Throngs of Metro FM listeners referred to Byrne by the unique monikers he gave to some of the country’s busiest roads.

“Will miss you Mr “the mighty Mabopane highway. Farewell’,” said @OumaliciousM.\

Metro FM changes

Other departures from Metro FM include that of Nthabeleng ‘Mat Elle’ Matela and Khanya ‘DJ Kayeezi’ Siyengo.

Metro FM announced its changes for the coming year last week, with no drastic changes to its flagship shows. The only surprise was the announcement of Dineo Ranaka’s return to radio.

The station’s business manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, said she was excited about the line-up, which blends familiar voices with fresh talent.

“Our listeners are in for a treat, and we’re confident that our 2025/26 line-up will continue to captivate and entertain our audience, cementing Metro FM’s position as South Africa’s leading commercial radio station,” said Nhlengethwa.

Ranaka will host the station’s Top 30 chart show from Saturday morning to midday.

SAfm’s 89th anniversary

National talk radio station SAfm, celebrating its 89th anniversary this year, announced an unchanged lineup.

Seasoned broadcaster Thulasizwe Simelane remains at the helm of the station’s breakfast show, followed by Cathy Mohlahlana on The Talking Point.

Other weekday shows and presenters also remain untouched, with Jimmy Mohaya, Michael Abrahamson, Nqaba Mabece, Koketso Sachane, Oliver Dickson and Nonkululeko Mantula all returning to their respective shows.

“There has been a strong foundation of credibility, stability and trust built with our audience, and this year, we would like to reinforce that bond through strategic collaborations with like-minded stakeholders,” said the Fortune Combo Business Manager, Mr Anthony Soglo.

The Fortune Combo refers to the SABC radio stations SAfm, Lotus FM, and Radio 2000.

Soglo said part of the station’s growth strategy is to become more involved in community-driven initiatives.

This, he said, will “provide us with unique opportunities to engage directly with our audiences whilst delivering on our mandate of facilitating conversations that move us.”

