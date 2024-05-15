Former Idols SA host ProVerb honors late mother by dedicating BBA Degree

"The best Mother’s Day gift I could give my late mom is to keep the promise I made when we laid her to rest"

Former Idols SA host Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho has bagged a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Regenesys Business School and with that, he reflected on his parents’ support.

The Metro FM on-air personality said bagging his BBA is the best gift he could give his late mother, who was an academic, for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day gift

“The best Mother’s Day gift I could give my late mom is to keep the promise I made when we laid her to rest – to spend the rest of my life trying to make her proud and to become the man she had always hoped I would become,” the rapper wrote on his social media, holding his late mother’s photo.

ProVerb’s mother, Dr Nomonde Thekisho, passed away in 2018. She was a lecturer at the University of Northwest in Mahikeng.

Her passing didn’t only leave her family shook, but her former students also passed their condolences.

The Citizen attempted to get comment from ProVerb and is yet to receive a response.

Dr T,she lectured me on my 1-3 year varsity level,such a warm loving soul,I discovered proverb through her,she believed so much in you proverb,my condolences to you and the rest of the family 😭🙏🏽 — Reneilwe Mohlala (@Reneilw66642738) April 20, 2018

So unbelievable. Rest in eternal peace. We are successful and learned because of Mma Thekisho…"Ma course four" she used to say April 20, 2018

ALSO READ: Stevie Wonder given Ghanaian citizenship after celebrating his birthday

Father’s son

ProVerb shared the special moment with his father, thanking him for the support he’s shown him over the years.

“Every step I’ve taken has been guided by your unwavering support and belief in me. Thank you for empowering me to chase my dreams and for always encouraging me to be true to myself.”

The two seemingly have a good relationship. Their birthdays are just a day apart, the rapper once shared that his mother used to joke about this.

“So today is my birthday and my dad’s is tomorrow on the 13th of April. My mom always said to me I was my dad’s birthday present,” wrote the media personality in April.

Now holding his BBA, ProVerb thanked his father for giving him the liberty to be himself.

“I am filled with immense gratitude for everything you’ve done. You’ve given me the freedom to explore, to learn, and to grow, and for that, I am forever indebted.”

“Now, more than ever, I strive to make you proud, not just as your son, but as the person you’ve always seen in me. Here’s to the future, where I hope to continue making you proud and stand tall as the son you’ve raised me to be. Thank you, Pa, for everything.”

The co-host of the recent Metro FM awards thanked the institution for their support and giving him a platform to speak at the graduation ceremony.

NOW READ: Malcom Jiyane unknowingly pays tribute to MaBrrr in iconic year