By Asanda Mbayimbayi
30 May 2023
INSIDE: Lamiez Holworthy and baby Leano Zion rock matching outfits

Lamiez Holworthy cherishes precious moments with her baby Leano Zion.

Lamiez Holworthy and her son Leano Zion
Lamiez Holworthy and her baby Leano Zion. Picture: Instagram@LamiezHolworthy

South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy loves twinning with her adorable baby Leano Zion.

The popular radio DJ recently delighted her fans on Instagram by sharing a fantastic photoshoot experience with her little one.

They were both dressed in stylish all-black outfits, sporting matching white and gold Nike sneakers. Even Leano Zion’s cot was coordinated in sleek black.

She captioned her post: Matching fits with my little guy, down to the kicks 😍Happy Monday from Leano Zion and I ❤️.

Photoshoot with baby Leano Zion

Just a week ago, Lamiez had an exclusive photoshoot featuring her mother and baby Leano. As expected, the theme revolved around stylish all-black attire.

Her Instagram post was captioned: “And I pray that I will be to my son what you are to me.”

Continuing to add to the collection of remarkable images, Lamiez delighted her followers by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot. In the footage, she showcased how well-behaved her son was on the set.

Mentioning this on her post, she wrote: “@dontblinkstudios.za X @fluorescent_imagery thank you for capturing every important milestone. Can’t wait to show these to Leano when he’s grown.”

