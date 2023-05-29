Former Uzalo actress joins Generations: The Legacy

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Nompilo Maphumulo, previously known for her role on Uzalo as Nosipho Xulu, has now joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy.

Following her departure from the popular soap opera Uzalo on SABC1, the actress has now found new opportunities and embarked on a promising journey.

As reported by TshisaLIVE, the star has officially joined the show, taking on the character of Buhle. Generations: The Legacy has also confirmed that her debut appearance is set for 13 June.

Generations: The Legacy welcomes their new member

According to ZAlebs, Generations: The Legacy has warmly embraced their latest addition to the cast.

“Generations: The Legacy wishes to extend a warm welcome to Nompilo Maphumulo. She will play the role of Buhle, an old connection of Mrekza’s who comes bearing a life-changing reminder of his past. She will be on air from 13 June, and viewers can look forward to Nompilo’s easy charm warming our screens at the usual 8pm slot,” read a statement.

Uzalo departure

As reported by ZAlebs, the actress discussed her exit from Uzalo and revealed that the show decided to release her as they believed it was the appropriate time for her to move on.

“Uzalo released me because it was time for me to leave. I’m the luckiest actress. If I’m not mistaken, we are less than five actors who started when Uzalo debuted on TV screens in 2015.

“So, everyone has their time. I had my time and it was a wonderful experience. I worked with a wonderful crew and learned a lot about acting. Now it’s my time to bow out,” said the actress.

Stained Glass Production bids farewell to the actress

Stained Glass Production, in an official statement, reflected on Nompilo’s portrayal of Nosipho Xulu in the soapie Uzalo.

“The viewers have seen her fight with Nkunzi over her father’s estate, making Nkunzi her enemy and almost being buried alive.

“She has fallen in love over the years with a ruthless criminal called Amos, a quick stint with Mondli, abusive Njeza, and finally finding her Prince Charming in Pastor Gwala.

“She is business minded and became the mashonisa of KwaMashu and opened a business hub that created opportunities,” read the statement.

