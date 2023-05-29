DJ Sbu fires back at haters criticising Dineo Ranaka

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

DJ Sbu strongly condemned the internet bullies who were spreading hateful messages about media personality Dineo Ranaka after she shared her struggle with suicidal thoughts.

In a recent Instagram post, Dineo Ranaka bravely opened up to her fans about her ongoing battle with thoughts of suicide.

After the Instagram post, people on social media responded with mean comments towards the media personality, sharing their own thoughts without holding back.

DJ Sbu stands up for Dineo

DJ Sbu took to social media in a video where he strongly denounced the hate and discussed the importance of mental health.

He highlighted the tragic stories of celebrities who lost their lives to depression and urged the public to show kindness and empathy towards Dineo.

“What has happened to us? I’m not holier than thou, I’m not better than anybody, I’ve got lots of my own mistakes as well, but since the Dineo situation happened, reminded me of Riky’s situation, which reminded of HHP situation, which reminded me of other people who are not famous who committed suicide. Ms Dineo wrote something and said, ‘I now understand what you guys are going through’,” said DJ Sbu in the video.

DJ Sbu response to Dineo Ranaka’s suicidal posts, social media bullies & toxicity:💔



"Didn't we learn something w/ HHP, Riky Rick situation?



We should be offering a helping hand, messages of support"❤



Cashtime Edwin Sodi #Sizokthola Malema RIP Queen Seema pic.twitter.com/akvc6knnbo— YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) May 25, 2023

Dineo receiving help

As reported by News24, Manaka Ranaka, a well-known actress and sister to Dineo Ranaka, reassured fans in the comments section that Dineo is not facing her struggles alone and that she is receiving the necessary support and assistance.

“Family is with her right now, and we are trying to get her all the help she will need moving forward.”

“She is in a very dark place right now, and we are trying to get her to see the light again,” Ranaka wrote.

