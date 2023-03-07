Is Bonang Matheba celebrating Nathi Mthethwa’s exit?

Kaunda Selisho

Media personality Bonang Matheba has long called for the head of former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and now that he has been replaced with a new minister, many are looking to Matheba to see how she feels about finally seeing her wish come true.

Though she has not necessarily addressed Mthethwa by name, she did tweet the word “wonderful” on Monday evening, shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced who would form part of his new Cabinet.

Wonderful.— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) March 6, 2023

Bonang Matheba’s history of hating Nathi Mthethwa

In May 2022, she told him “you’re useless and we all hate you”, and declared that he had no idea what he was doing.

A few days after this, she called on Nathi Mthethwa to cancel his department’s plans to erect a R22 million flag that lights up at night.

In July 2022, she called for him to go after a Daily Maverick article highlighted his department’s desire to establish a R30 million orchestra.

That same month, she took issue with his congratulatory message for the South African female soccer team, Banyana Banyana.

ALSO READ: Bonang Matheba in heated twar with Nathi Mthethwa over R22m flag

“It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semi-finals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa,” tweeted the minister.

“Please. These girls deserve MONEY! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?!! So damn useless!! Resign,” quipped Bonang in response.

Who is the new Sports, Arts and Culture Minister?

Nathi Mthethwa has been replaced by Zizi Kodwa, 53, in the Sports, Arts and Culture portfolio and though he has a long history as a career politician, those in sports, arts and culture aren’t too hopeful that much will change under his leadership.

Prior to his latest appointment, Kodwa held the position of Deputy Minister in the Presidency for State Security.

Kodwa is a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress (ANC) and served as the spokesperson of the ANC from 2014 to 2017. He also serves on the board of trustees of the South African International Marketing Council.

According to his government profile, he holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Development Studies from the University of the Western Cape.

READ NEXT: Bonang won’t take her foot off Nathi Mthetwa’s neck