‘It was magical’: Carol Ofori celebrates 10th wedding anniversary in Mauritius [VIDEO]

Carol and her husband tied the knot in August 2014...

TV and radio personality Carol Ofori and her husband, Greg Ofori, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway to Mauritius.

The couple tied the knot in August 2014 and have two beautiful children, Sena and Serwaa.

Speaking about the experience, Carol said celebrating this milestone in Mauritius was exceptional.

“Celebrating 10 years of marriage in such a beautiful setting was truly magical. It reminded us of how far we’ve come together and how much we’ve grown.

“We wanted to mark this milestone somewhere special, and Mauritius provided the perfect blend of romance, adventure, and tranquillity. This trip was more than just a vacation; it was a celebration of our journey and the love we continue to share.”

Carol on capturing memories in paradise

The couple embraced the island’s serene beauty with a special photoshoot on its picturesque beaches.

“We wanted to commemorate our anniversary in a way that truly reflected our journey together,” Carol said.

“The beaches of Mauritius offered the perfect canvas for our story – serene, beautiful, and full of life. Every moment spent there felt like a dream, and having a photoshoot amidst such incredible scenery was a reminder of the love and laughter that has defined our decade together. It was a celebration of us, and this trip made it even more special.”

Carol added that they are committed to nurturing their bond and building a legacy rooted in love, laughter, and shared experiences.

“We feel incredibly blessed to have each other and our wonderful children. We look forward to making our lives special, one moment at a time.”

