OPINION: This week Bafana Bafana could leave you seeing double

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

8 June 2025

10:50 am

On Tuesday, Bafana will play two games on the same day, again with two different squads and two different head coaches. 

Vela Khumalo - Bafana Bafana

Vela Khumalo is the head coach of Bafana Bafana’s Cosafa Cup side. Picture: Backpagepix

This weekend saw Bafana Bafana play two games in two days, with two different squads and two different head coaches. 

When people talk about there being too much football, is this what they mean? 

Bafana require stamina

Jokes aside, watching one Bafana side take part in international friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique, and another in Cosafa Cup matches against Zimbabwe and Mauritius takes a lot of stamina, even for the most dedicated of Bafana supporters. 

Bafana’s goalless draw against Tanzania on Friday evening was in itself a difficult watch, even if Hugo Broos claimed afterwards he was happy enough with the performance. 

Bafana Bafana’s ‘first team’ head coach Broos has done enough in his time in charge to earn our faith that it will all come good when it matters. And this was an experimental Bafana team full of debutants. 

But still, one hopes for a little better when Bafana take on Mozambique in Polokwane on Tuesday. 

As for the Cosafa Cup, and a Bafana coached by Vela Khumalo, this has long been a tournament that’s scheduling has left it a place for fringe internationals. 

It has worked for Broos, in some ways, in terms of widening the pool of players he, via his Cosafa Cup coaches, can take a look at. 

There was Rushwin Dortley’s instant promotion to a first choice Bafana defender following his performances at the 2024 Cosafa Cup, and before his knee injury. Maybe Bafana’s current Cosafa Cup squad can produce some more stars of the future in World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations. 

In the meantime, plenty of players will be able to say they earned their first international caps in the past couple of weeks, with the Cosafa Cup also recognised as an official Bafana cap. 

Greater evils

Does it slightly devalue the honour of playing for your country? Probably, but then there are far greater evils in the world of football than this. 

Fifa’s Club World Cup, for example, looms large on the horizon. 

When people talk about too much football, that competition is exactly what they mean. 

