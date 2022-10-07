‘Jeremy determined to be here for a while longer’ – Sam Cowen

Faizel Patel

South African radio and TV personality Jeremy Mansfield is continuing his battle against terminal stage 4 Cancer.

This was shared by his dear friend and former radio colleague Samantha Cowen on Facebook who provides regular updates on Mansfield’s health.

Stage 4 cancer

Earlier this year, Mansfield shared the sad news that he had been diagnosed with terminal stage four cancer.

“[I] have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon, leading everyone in the team looking after me, that my cancer is confirmed stage 4, terminal and is now only subject to palliative care.

“This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the time I have left and fulfil as many dreams, big and small, [as] I have in my bucket list. A new journey for Kari and the rest of our families starts today,” he wrote.

Updates

Cowen, who has been providing updates on Mansfield’s condition, said he is in high spirits, surrounded by family and friends.

“So, it’s been a while since I posted and there are numerous reasons for that, not least that I’ve been spending time with Jeremy, who seems determined to be here for a while longer and make the most of it!” she posted on Facebook.

Cowen also said “Jeremy is comfortable and peaceful with his family around him and he’s under 24-hour care so he is in no pain at all. He has heard all your messages and he knows he is loved”.

Career

Mansfield worked for Primedia as a breakfast show host on 94.7, SuperSport and award-winning community radio station, Hot 102.7FM, and is considered one the best ever to hold the mic.

He is also the author of humour books and cookbooks.

Mansfield is a former presenter on 94.7’s The Rude Awakening breakfast show for 13 years, between 1997 and 2010, and was recently seen on his Mansfield2day YouTube channel.

