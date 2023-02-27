‘We are growing’ – Jessica Nkosi expecting baby number two

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actress Jessica Nkosi is expecting another bundle of joy, she announced on Monday.

The media personality is reportedly married to Uzalo actor Ntokozo ‘TK’ Dlamini. The couple spilt in 2019 after welcoming their first child, daughter, Namisa Dlamini.

The reunited couple also remained mum about their status after Nkosi’s second pregnancy announcement on Monday. It is assumed TK is the father after their traditional wedding in December.

‘We are growing’

Nkosi shared pictures of her cuddling her baby bump in pictures taken in Cape Town as Table Moutain is scenically in the background.

The actress who appeared in Isibaya, The Queen and the recent drama series Lavish on Mzansi Magic is dressed in a cashmere maxi dress and a stylish off-white blazer. She is also photographed in a colourful dress with a matching swimsuit.

ALSO READ: ‘My heart is shattered into millions of pieces’: AKA’s mom pens tribute to rapper

A wedding ring is visible in her pictures, as she captioned her Instagram post: “God has been so so good! We are growing.”

Take a look: Jessica Nkosi announces she’s expecting again

Congratulations poured in for Nkosi, with the likes of DJ Zinhle, Simz Ngema, Ayanda Thabethe, Londie London and Boity Thulo congratulating the mother on her second pregnancy.

TK and Jessica

Jessica and TK held their Umembeso – a traditional Zulu wedding ceremony – on 23 December 2023, and were captured in Zulu traditional attire.

Multiple pictures were shared on social media of their nuptials but the couple did not share them on their personal accounts.

In videos shared online, the couple can be seen taking part in traditional activities.

RELATED: Jessica Nkosi and TK tie the knot in the absence of her paternal family – report

When the couple spilt in 2019, Nkosi said she was no longer with the father of her child.

“I have made the decision to end our relationship. I am no longer with the father of my child,” she said.

Whilst TK denied at that time claims he cheated and said the allegations were a fabrication.

”There’s no such, it’s all hogwash,” he said.