‘My heart is shattered into millions of pieces’: AKA’s mom pens tribute to rapper

Lynn Forbes, the mother of the late South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, has poured her heart out on Instagram, sharing the pain and anguish she feels after losing her son.

In the heartfelt message, Lynn Forbes expressed her grief and the difficulty she is having coming to terms with AKA’s death.

“The last two weeks have been surreal, more specifically the mornings. Waking up every morning, being reminded that this nightmare will never end, is the most excruciating pain I have ever felt,” she wrote.

“My heart is shattered into millions of pieces. I love you Kiernan.”

AKA’s brutal murder

The music world was rocked on the evening of 10 February 2023 when news broke that AKA had been fatally shot in a drive-by shooting outside a popular club on Durban’s Florida Road. AKA’s friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.

AKA’s untimely passing sent shockwaves through South Africa, leaving fans in shock.

Nadia’s letter to AKA

Days after AKA was laid to rest, his girlfriend Nadia Nakai took to social media to share the pain she felt.

As she poured her heart out to her followers, she spoke of the void that had been left in her life and how she struggled to see a future without AKA.

Her heartfelt words touched the hearts of all who read them, as they reflected on the devastating impact that AKA’s loss had on those closest to him.

For more than a year, Nadia and AKA had been inseparable. Their love story captured the hearts of fans across the nation.

Mass Country release

Despite his death, AKA’s music lives on with his latest album ‘Mass Country’, which was released on 24 February.

The album has 14 tracks, including collaborations with Blxckie, Emtee, Manana, Yanga Chief, Sjava, 031 Choppa, S.O.N, Laylizzy, Weathrd, and Thato Saul.

There is even a special appearance by Nakai.

