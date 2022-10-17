J’Something’s heartfelt seven-year anniversary message to his wife

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Musician and celebrity chef Joao da Fonseca, popularly known as J’Something, has a lot to celebrate of late from a new business venture to celebrating his seven-year wedding anniversary with his wife Cordelia “Coco” Fonseca.

The lead singer of the award-winning MiCasa shared earlier this month that he is trying his hand at the restaurant business again.

J’Something’s new restaurant

J’Something had a restaurant in Pretoria called Something’s Cooking by J but he closed it in late November 2019.

His new restaurant will be around Sandton, having already secured the building, the artist said.

He posted pictures of himself at BlackBrick Sandton where his restaurant will be. J’Something’s expertise in the restaurant and cooking industry has grown over the years, from having his own cooking shows to being a judge on M-Net’s My Kitchen Rules South Africa.

Opening a new restaurant called Artistry … it’s going to be in Sandton, Johannesburg on Fredman drive! ❤️ I can’t wait for it all to unfold … pic.twitter.com/Enx0TKG0gj— JSOMETHING (@jsomethingmusic) October 6, 2022

Sharing more details, he wrote: “Listen to this. Rooftop – kitchen and bar with a pool and outdoor cinema. One floor down in the elevator.

“100-seater theatre for intimate live performances, comedy nights, poetry, theatre, movie premiers, talks, etc. Another flow down in the elevator …

“The Afterparty bar – curated music, classic drinks, and a place to connect and celebrate.

“I have for a long time dreamt of bringing music and food together in a way that can not only bring a unique experience but can also showcase the artistry behind it all … I can’t wait for it all to unfold!”

The restaurant is in partnership with BlackBrick and they expect to open in early 2023.

J’Something and Coco’s Fonseca wedding anniversary

J’Something and Coco have been together for over 10 years, with the couple marking that milestone in May this year.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary on Monday, J’Something wrote; “7 years ago we made a public declaration that we would commit to discovering this life together until we die, that we would thug it out through the hard times and we would dance in the moments of bliss, that we would kiss and cry together and that we would always talk.

“Was a scary commitment I won’t lie. But what is love without vulnerability? What is love without risk, what is love without the unknown, I love you pretty little thing.

“Till death do us apart.”

