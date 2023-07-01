WATCH: Lotto’s Open Verse Challenge brings out SA’s talent

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

The Ithuba National Lottery’s Open Verse Challenge has brought out raw and untapped talent from across South Africa on social media.

Ithuba, South Africa’s National Lottery Operator, marked its eighth anniversary in June and in celebrating their success, they’ve rolled out the Open Verse Challenge.

Through Greysun Media, Ithuba has selected five artists – Cassper Nyovest, J’Something, Nkosazana Daughter, Lady Du, and DJ Tira – to be the faces of the Open Verse campaign which gives talented South Africans a chance at bagging R25 000 in cash.

One the most watched has been Nay The Bae who created a video to accompany Cassper’s version. Nay The Bae was recently nominated twice at the Basadi in Music Awards.

According to a statement by Ithuba, the campaign will “provide the opportunity to aspiring artists and the general public to collaborate on the Open Verse tracks created and posts by each artist on their (the participants) social media pages.”

The talent on display is refreshing, due to the artists’ raw talent spurred on by creativity. Added to that is the manner in which the videos must be submitted. Participants have to record the video of themselves collaborating with the selected artists and then edit their video into the artist’s existing Open Verse video.

Check out @dladlamshunqisi031 & #MakoyaBearings turn up the Heat on the #ITHUBAOpenVerseChallenge! Keep sharing your #OpenVerse duets on our social media handles & stand a chance to win R25,000. Ts and Cs Apply. @DJTira, #DJTira pic.twitter.com/qrGGQ7LVLh— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 26, 2023

The rappers were reminiscent of Stogie T’s Freestyle Fridays during the pandemic when selected emcees would submit their verses on social media. But what makes this interesting is the prize money on offer for the eventual winners.

Some of the rules of the competitions include no under 18s are allowed to enter and that the competition is only open to South African citizens. It will run until August 8.

