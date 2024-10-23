Top 10 stories of the day: Eastern Cape floods | Gwamanda placed on leave | Rachel and Siya Kolisi announce end of marriage

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, around 400 matric students were unable to write their exams in the Eastern Cape due to flooding, former mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda has been placed on special leave in light of his fraud and corruption charges, and two police officers were shot at a robbery at popular Johannesburg shopping centre Clearwater Mall.

Also, power couple Siya and Rachel Kolisi have announced their divorce, and South Africa’s women’s cricket team has been welcomed home after reaching the final of the World Cup.

News today: 23 October

Eastern Cape floods: 400 students can’t write matric final exams

Around 400 students were unable to write their matric final exams on Tuesday amid devastating floods in the Eastern Cape.

Picture: iStock

This was confirmed by the Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube in a parliamentary briefing.

Kabelo Gwamanda placed on special leave

Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has been placed on special leave. The Community Development MMC is facing fraud and corruption charges.

In order to ensure uninterrupted service delivery, Morero will appoint an Acting MMC for Community Development during Gwamanda’s special leave. Picture: X/@NalaThokozane

Gwamanda was arrested last week over fraud allegations linked to a defunct investment and funeral insurance company he ran in Soweto.

JUST IN: Siya and Rachel Kolisi announce the end of their marriage

Siya and Rachel Kolisi have officially announced the end of their marriage.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi. Picture: Instagram

The pair revealed the news in a joint statement; however, they did not reveal the reason for their split.

Seven suspects arrested after robbery at Clearwater Mall [VIDEO]

Residents were warned to stay away from Clearwater Mall, a popular Johannesburg shopping centre, as an armed robbery took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Motorists were urged to avoid roads near Clearwater Mall. Picture: X

Two police officers were shot while suspects were busy making their escape. However, the suspects paid for their crime.

Woman, 64, sentenced to life for orchestrating hit on ex’s new partner in a jealous rage

A Klerksdorp woman will be spending the rest of her life in prison after her anger and jealousy drove her to orchestrate a R20 000 hit on her former partner’s new lover.

A Klerksdorp woman will spend her life in prison for hiring a hitman to kill her ex’s new girlfriend, driven by jealousy and anger. Picture: iStock

64-year-old Maseiso Clementinah Kokama from Kanana, a township in Klerksdorp, was in a relationship with Dingaan Dlamini. However, the relationship didn’t end well, and the pair separated.

Matric exams start smoothly in KZN despite inclement weather

The 2024 matric examinations started on Monday across South Africa, with more than 800 000 candidates sitting for their English and Afrikaans papers.

Image fused for illustration. Picture: iStock

Despite challenging weather conditions and infrastructure concerns, the first day of exams proceeded smoothly in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Gauteng in state of ‘polycrisis’: 81% dissatisfied with government and 50% on grants

Government leadership and academia paint Gauteng as a province with complex problems.

Picture: iStock

Compiled by the Gauteng City-Region Observatory (GCRO), provincial officials presented the 2023/24 Quality of Life (QoL) survey results on Tuesday.

‘Klein paradys’: Six teams, four weeks, and a whooping R1 million

kykNET‘s highly anticipated lifestyle reality show, Klein paradys, is set to premiere on Thursday, 24 October.

Klein Paradys presenter and participants. Picture: Supplied

Hosted by seasoned presenter Robbie Kruse, the series also features expert judges, including editor of Tuis, Wicus Pretorius, CEO of housekeeping at the Saxon Hotel, Magdalena Bobotoni, and social media DIY star Jessica Pieters.

Proteas women return home from T20 World Cup, McKenzie vows equal pay [VIDEOS]

South Africa’s Proteas women’s team arrived home early Tuesday from the United Arab Emirates where they finished runners-up in the T20 World Cup final.

Some of the members of the Proteas Women’s cricket squad returned home from the T20 World Cup, held in the UAE, on Tuesday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A small, but vocal, crowd, including Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, greeted them on their return home.

Bok boss Rassie names 34 players to tour Europe in November

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a 34-man squad, including returning players Andre Esterhuizen, Damian Willemse, Franco Mostert and RG Snyman, for next month’s three Tests in Europe.

Franco Mostert, centre, is back in the Bok squad for next month’s tour of Europe, after a lengthy injury layoff. Eben Etzebeth , left, and Pieter-Steph du Toit, right, will also tour to the northern hemisphere. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Boks will take on Scotland (10 November), England (16 November) and Wales (23 November) on consecutive weekends next month after winning this year’s Rugby Championship title.

