Justin Timberlake arrested for driving under the influence – Reports

The singer will appear in court next month.

International superstar Justin Timberlake was reportedly taken into custody in New York for driving under the influence.

According to the BBC, the hitmaker was arrested on Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor and has since been formally charged.

The publication stated that the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced in a statement: “When officers stopped him, Timberlake’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath.”

Timberlake reportedly told the officers that he only had one martini and declined to take a breathalyser test.

Justin Timberlake court appearance

According to TMZ, the singer will appear in court next month on 26 July 2024.

Meanwhile, his lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., reportedly informed CBS on Tuesday evening that he “will vigorously defend his client and is currently engaged in the discovery process with the District Attorney’s Office.”

The BBC reports that driving while intoxicated in New York can result in penalties including up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine, and a driver’s licence suspension for at least six months.

Timberlake’s fans have since taken to social media to react to his arrest.

“You’re rich and famous, get a driver or an Uber. There’s no excuse for this in today’s era. C’mon JT,” tweeted Inno.

Vinyl wrote: “Bro was having a good time, not sure why he doesn’t have a driver at that status.”

He's high as a kite — Mamtimande (@SibaAtSea) June 19, 2024

