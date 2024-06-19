WATCH: ‘There is no GNU, it’s a government of selective unity’ − Sooliman

Gift of the Givers founder says the ANC has 'made a mistake' by not including the other parties in the GNU.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman believes the incoming new government of national unity (GNU) has “made a mistake”, saying it’s a “government of selective unity”.

Sooliman was speaking to Newzroom Afrika ahead of the inauguration of presidential election Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will be sworn in under the new GNU by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Watch Dr Imtiaz Sooliman speaking about the government of “selective unity”

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imitiaz Sooliman says the incoming administration has made a mistake. "I don't think it's a government of national unity; it's a government of selective unity." He has urged the ANC to bring in the EFF, MK Party and COPE into the agreement.



Watch:… pic.twitter.com/khowz4kAI6 June 19, 2024

While six parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) among others make up the GNU, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and former President Jacob Zuma’s Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party are not part of the new government.

No GNU

However, Gift of the Givers Sooliman said they should have been part of the GNU.

“I think the government has made a mistake, I don’t think it’s a government of national unity, it’s a government of selective unity. And I don’t think, I know, I am saying they should bring in the EFF, the MK, because essentially, its one party.

“EFF, Cope, MK, ANC were one party. This was the liberation movement, why have you divided and split yourselves in that manner. We need to overcome the egos, the differences and go back to our roots and values for humanity. They need to sit together and solve the problems together,” said Sooliman.

ANC biggest mistake

Sooliman said the African National Congress (ANC) is making one of the “biggest mistakes” by not including the other parties in the GNU.

“I don’t think the ANC is thinking clearly and thinking for themselves. I think there are outside influences thinking for them… Foreign powers, foreign governments, corporates and I think the ANC should go back and look at the friends they have had.

“They’ve been in the trenches, they’ve done lots of things together. How can you say it’s a government of national unity and exclude people who were in the trenches with you, it doesn’t make sense,” said Sooliman.

On Tuesday, Zuma’s MK party said it will be boycotting Ramaphosa’s inauguration as the “puppet DA-sponsored president”.

