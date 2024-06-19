KZN Film and TV Awards remove the late Mpho Sebeng from the nominees list

The actor was nominated in the Best Actor for Film or Television category.

The Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards have announced the removal of the late Mpho Sebeng from this year’s nominees list.

The awards celebrate outstanding achievements and excellence in the South African film and TV industry, with a particular focus on KZN.

Mpho was nominated for Best Actor for Film or TV

In an official statement, the organisation explained that it discovered Sebeng was not a resident of KZN.

“The judging panel and auditor regret to announce an oversight in the category of Best Actor for Film or Television. It has come to our attention that one of the nominees, Mpho Sebeng, was not a resident of KwaZulu-Natal. It is for this reason that his name has been removed from the top four nominees.”

The statement added that the list of nominees in this category remains unaffected.

“While this oversight is regrettable, there is no material difference to the list of nominees in this category, as there were already four actors nominated. There will now be only three nominees.”

The 31-year-old actor passed away in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West, in May this year.

Sebeng made his television debut on Justice for All and Zero Tolerance before securing a significant role in Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Ring of Lies, which earned him a Best Actor nomination at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in 2018.

His final work

A few days ago, Showmax released a trailer of his final project, 016FM, along with his last interview.

In the interview, Sebeng shared how working on the show deepened his appreciation for the people and community of the Vaal.

The series follows two DJs as they strive to save their beloved community radio station in the Vaal from closing by competing in an on-air battle. Along the way, they must also contend with a dangerous syndicate that has infiltrated the station.

Sebeng starred alongside popular actors like Nthati Moshesh, Sophie Ndaba, Sello Motloung, Mapula Molefe, Mapaseka Koetle and others on the show.

