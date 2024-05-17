Kagiso Lediga: ‘SA is the comedy gift that keeps giving’ ahead of roasting country in comedy show

The show is in commemoration of Mzansi's 30 years of the country's democracy and will air on Comedy Central DStv 122 on Election Day.

Lediga is the creative director of the show set to take place exactly a week before South Africans head to the polls. Picture: urbanbrewstudios/Instagram

Seasoned comedian Kagiso Lediga has described South Africa as a comedy gift that keeps giving. This ahead of the unique roasting of the country in commemoration of Mzansi’s 30 years of democracy this year.

“I’m very excited by this, I’ll never miss an opportunity to poke fun at this amazing, complicated and crazy country. South Africa is the comedy gift that keeps giving and this show will be a celebration of that,” said Lediga.

Aptly titled DemoCrazy: A Roast of South Africa, Comedy Central and Nando’s are channelling the nation’s penchant for perseverance and resilience into a format that celebrates the country’s journey with humour and heart.

Celebrating SA’s resilience

Set against the backdrop of a nation marked by both Springbok triumphs and Bafana tribulations, this comedy variety show is not just entertainment; it’s a testament to our ability to laugh in the face of adversity and find strength in our shared experiences.

“We’re calling it a birthday cake for the nation. It’s a variety show. I think it’s going to be the funniest show, maybe since the last three decades,” said Lediga in a sit-down with Newzroom Afrika.

Lediga is the creative director of the show set to take place exactly a week before South Africans head to the polls.

The show will include some of the country’s finest funny people; Chester Missing, Loyiso Gola, Mpho Popps, John Vlismas, Skhuma Hlophe and Celeste Ntuli among the long list of performers.

“I think it’s also like a trip down memory lane…it’s a commentary piece kind of going down memory lane. Not just news, but culture and all the kind of crazy things that have happened in the past 30 years,” said the creator of the Pure Monate Show.

DemoCrazy will aim to celebrate the resilience of the South African spirit. It’s a reminder that even in the country’s darkest moments (loadshedding and all), laughter has the power to unite us and shine a light on the path forward.

The show will be recorded live on Wednesday, 22 May at 19:00 at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City Casino and is expected to be aired on Comedy Central DStv 122 on Election Day.

“With Kagiso, who brought us The Pure Monate Show, Late Nite News with Loyiso Gola and The Bantu Hour, at the helm, we’re confident that this show will capture the authentic spirit of Mzansi,” averred vice-president of Comedy Central Dillon Khan.

Nandos’ Nontobeko Sibiya shared the eatery’s excitement to be part of the event.

“We are thrilled to be a part of something that celebrates our collective wins and also chuckles at some of the bloopers. DemoCrazy: A Roast of South Africa promises to be a hilarious celebration of our nation’s quirks and complexities.”

